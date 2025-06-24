ASCO's“Rasul Rza” Cargo Ship Returns To Service After Thorough Tune-Up
The repair work was carried out at the "Gisan" shipyard located in Türkiye's Tuzla.
Throughout the comprehensive refurbishment process, the vessel's
primary and supplementary propulsion systems, fluid transfer
apparatus, and ancillary mechanisms underwent meticulous
evaluation. Furthermore, the integration of piping and electrical
infrastructures was executed alongside the implementation of
automation protocols and hull welding operations.
The vessel underwent a comprehensive maintenance protocol, wherein both the submerged and exposed components were subjected to abrasive cleaning methodologies followed by a meticulous repainting process. The residential modules and ancillary spaces underwent comprehensive refurbishment and modernization to align with contemporary benchmarks. The cargo holds underwent a thorough cleaning and repainting process to ensure optimal operational efficiency and compliance with industry standards.
Furthermore, comprehensive evaluations of critical life-support apparatus and fire prevention systems were executed.
Subsequent to the culmination of remedial interventions, the "Rasul Rza" has adeptly navigated all requisite technical evaluations and has been reinstated into active service. The vessel is presently undergoing pre-departure protocols for its forthcoming expedition.
"Rasul Rza" has been navigating the maritime domain under the Azerbaijani ensign in global waters since 2016. The craft exhibits a longitudinal dimension of 108.33 meters, a transverse breadth of 16.74 meters, and possesses a volumetric cargo capacity of 5,200 tons.
The“Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping” Joint-Stock Company merged the country's main fleets, the Azerbaijan State Caspian Sea Shipping Company and the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic's Caspian Sea Oil Fleet. The“Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping” CJSC has two shipyards and offshore support and commercial fleets. The merchant fleet has 51 ships: 20 tankers, 12 ferries, 16 dry cargo, 1 Ro-Ro, and 2 Ro-Pax. By integrating maritime fleets, the “Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping” CJSC takes on high-level responsibilities.
