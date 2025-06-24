Cue Biopharma Receives FDA Feedback On Pre-IND Briefing Document Reinforcing Company's Intention To Advance IND Submission For CUE-401 To Address Unmet Need In The Treatment Of Autoimmune Disease

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CUE-401, a first-in-class bispecific molecule designed to induce and expand Tregs in vivo through the co-activity of transforming TGF-β and a modified variant of IL-2

BOSTON, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of therapeutic biologics to selectively engage and modulate disease-specific T cells for the treatment of autoimmune disease, today announced it has received Pre-Investigational New Drug (Pre-IND) feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA reviewed the first-in-human trial design, including the Company's plan for dose escalation, proposed populations and safety monitoring plan. On the basis of the FDA feedback, the Company, intends to file an IND pending completion of final IND enabling studies. CUE-401 is the Company's lead autoimmune asset, a first-in-class bispecific fusion protein/molecule designed to induce and expand regulatory T cells (Tregs) in vivo through the co-activity of transforming growth factor beta (TGF-β) and a modified variant of interleukin 2 (IL-2).

“We are highly encouraged by the FDA's positive feedback on our proposed development plan for this important program. We believe CUE-401, with its first-in-class mechanism exploiting the combined activities of TGF-β and IL-2 is a potentially disruptive approach differentiated from other Treg-directed therapies, and has the potential to provide durable, long-lasting immune rebalance and tolerance addressing multiple, significant disease indications,” said Daniel Passeri, chief executive officer of Cue Biopharma.

Dr. Dan Baker, chief development officer of Cue Biopharma commented,“CUE-401's mechanistic design extends beyond nTreg proliferation by transforming effector/autoreactive responses to an anti-inflammatory and/or suppressive response, with the prospects of establishing tolerance. The combination of interleukin 2 (IL-2) and transforming growth factor beta (TGF-ß) is considered the 'master switch' for conversion of activated T effector cells into T cells with a regulatory phenotype.”

About CUE-401

CUE-401 is a preclinical, bispecific fusion protein designed to induce and expand regulatory T cells (Tregs) through the co-activity of modified variants of transforming growth factor beta (TGF-β) and interleukin 2 (IL-2) with therapeutic potential across a range of T-cell mediated autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

CUE-401 has been engineered to harness the Treg induction capacity of TGF-β combined with IL-2 signaling to provide what Cue Biopharma believes to be superior quality and stability of Tregs. The design and specifications of CUE-401 have been guided by leading scientific publications demonstrating that both IL-2 and TGF-β are required for stable and efficient production of active and durable Tregs.

CUE-401 is designed to overcome multiple hurdles required to exploit the therapeutic potential of a master switch with a first-in-class, bispecific molecule integrating a masked TGF-ß, with our clinically validated, attenuated IL-2 with an antibody Fc fragment. This novel design provides for“conditional binding” and avoids off target activity, simplifies manufacturing and has highly differentiated findings in multiple pre-clinical models.

In these models, CUE-401 behaves as a master switch to convert autoreactive effector T cells (inflammatory cells) into stable, induced T-regulatory cells (iTregs). These findings suggest that CUE-401 acts by establishing a 'tolerance positive feedback loop' that not only increases nonspecific Treg populations, but critically, reduces and converts specific autoreactive T cells into transdifferentiated iTregs that are specific for the disease-causing autoantigens.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate disease-specific T cells directly within the patient's body. The company's proprietary platform, Immuno-STATTM (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells), and biologics are designed to harness the curative potential of the body's intrinsic immune system without the adverse effects of broad systemic immune modulation.

Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, we are led by an experienced management team with deep expertise in immunology and immuno-oncology as well as the design and clinical development of protein biologics.

