Wet AMD Market Size In The 7MM Was ~USD 7,783 Million In 2023 And Is Expected To Increase By 2034, Estimates Delveinsight

In June 2025, Amgen announced a study is to compare the efficacy and safety of ABP 938 versus Aflibercept (Eylea®) in the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration. Subjects will be randomized in a masked 1:1 ratio to receive 2 mg (0.05 mL) of either ABP 938 (Treatment Group A) or aflibercept (Treatment Group B) administered by intravitreal (IVT) injection.

In June 2025, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. conducted a Phase 3 study in a broad participant population (treatment-naïve and treatment-experienced) with neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (nAMD). The study will evaluate a single intravitreal (IVT) injection of Ixo-vec compared to an active comparator. The primary endpoint of this study is the mean change in best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) of Ixo-vec compared to an active comparator measured at an average of Weeks 52 and 56.

In June 2025, Kodiak Sciences Inc. organized a Phase 3 Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Intravitreal Tarcocimab Tedromer and Tabirafusp Tedromer Compared With Intravitreal Aflibercept in Participants With Neovascular (Wet) Age-related Macular Degeneration.

In the assessment done by DelveInsight, the estimated total diagnosed prevalent cases of Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) in the 7MM were nearly 40 million in 2023.

The highest total diagnosed prevalent cases of Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) were accounted by the US in 2023 (~14 million), which are expected to show a rise in the future.

Among the European countries, Germany had the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) with ~6 million cases in 2023. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest prevalent population (~2 million cases).

Japan had nearly 8 million total diagnosed prevalent cases of Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) in 2023, accounting for approximately 21% in 7MM.

Based on age-specific segmentation, the people in the age group of 70-79 were affected the most by Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (Wet AMD) in the US, accounting for approximately 406 thousand cases in 2023.

The DelveInsight analysis indicates that in Japan, there are more number of cases of people with Dry AMD than people with Wet AMD, with approximately 90% of total cases and 10% of cases in 2023.

Among the European countries, Germany had the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of Wet AMD with ~595 thousand cases, followed by France, which had prevalent population of ~389 thousand in 2023. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest prevalent population (~160 thousand cases).

Japan had ~840 thousand total diagnosed prevalent cases of Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (Wet AMD) in 2023, accounting for approximately 21% in 7MM.

In 2023, in the US, the age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of Wet AMD were highest for age group 70–79 (~407 thousand), followed by 60–69 (~393 thousand), =80 (~304 thousand), and 50–59 (~252 thousand).

The leading Wet AMD Companies such as Opthea Limited, Outlook Therapeutics, Kodiak Sciences, Regenxbio, Dobecure, Gemini Therapeutics, Huabo Biopharm, Isarna Therapeutics, IVERIC bio (formerly Ophthotech Corporation), Ribomic, Curacle, Bio-Thera Solutions, AngioLab Inc, Alkahest, Tyrogenex, Iconic Therapeutics, AiViva BioPharma, Boehringer Ingelheim, RemeGen, and others. Promising Wet AMD Pipeline Therapies such as NT-101 0.05 mM, Eylea® (Aflibercept), Intravitreal aflibercept injection, RGX-314, ABP 938, Aflibercept, Ixo-vec, Ranibizumab , and others.

Total Wet AMD Prevalent Cases

Wet AMD Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Wet AMD Type-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases Total Wet AMD Age-Specific Cases

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Marketed Drugs

BEOVU (Brolucizumab): Novartis

BEOVU (Brolucizumab), developed by Novartis, is a potent anti-VEGF treatment used for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (Wet-AMD). It works by inhibiting vascular endothelial growth factor, reducing abnormal blood vessel growth and fluid leakage in the retina. BEOVU offers a longer dosing interval, allowing up to 12-week dosing schedules.

EYLEA (aflibercept): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

EYLEA, developed by Regeneron, is used to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wet-AMD), diabetic eye disease, and other retinal issues. The drug, aflibercept, is an injectable treatment that slows vision loss by blocking abnormal blood vessel growth in the eye. EYLEA works as a soluble decoy receptor, inhibiting VEGF-A and PlGF to prevent abnormal blood vessel formation. The standard dosage is 2 mg every 4 weeks for the first 3 months, then every 8 weeks. Regeneron is currently testing less frequent dosing and higher doses in ongoing phase III trials.

VABYSMO (faricimab): Roche/ Genentech, Inc.

VABYSMO (faricimab) is the first bispecific antibody designed for the eye. It targets and inhibits two signalling pathways linked to a number of vision-threatening retinal conditions by neutralizing angiopoietin-2 (Ang-2) and vascular endothelial growth factor-A (VEGF-A). Ang-2 and VEGF-A contribute to vision loss by destabilizing blood vessels, causing new leaky blood vessels to form and increasing inflammation. By blocking both pathways involving Ang-2 and VEGF-A, VABYSMO is designed to stabilize blood vessels.

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Emerging Drugs

OPT-302: Opthea Limited

OPT-302 (sVEGFR-3) is the first 'Trap' inhibitor of VEGF-C and VEGF-D designed specifically for the eye. OPT-302 blocks the two members of the VEGF family which cause blood vessels to grow and leak. Aberrant blood vessel growth and vascular leakage are hallmarks of several eye diseases, including wet AMD and DME. In combination with anti-VEGF-A therapies, OPT-302 completely shuts-down VEGFR-2 and VEGFR-3 activity and targets mechanisms of resistance and suboptimal clinical response to existing therapies.

KSI-501: Kodiak Sciences Inc.

KSI-501 is a novel anti-VEGF biologic designed to rapidly inhibit VEGF and provide extended durability of action to reduce the burden of frequent anti-VEGF injections. Delivering potent and sustained VEGF inhibition enables patient compliance, results in long-term efficacy, and improves visual acuity outcomes.

Wet AMD Companies

Opthea Limited, Outlook Therapeutics, Kodiak Sciences, Regenxbio, Dobecure, Gemini Therapeutics, Huabo Biopharm, Isarna Therapeutics, IVERIC bio (formerly Ophthotech Corporation), Ribomic, Curacle, Bio-Thera Solutions, AngioLab Inc, Alkahest, Tyrogenex, Iconic Therapeutics, AiViva BioPharma, Boehringer Ingelheim, RemeGen, and others.

Coverage- 7MM

Study Period- 2020- 2034

Wet AMD Companies- Opthea Limited, Outlook Therapeutics, Kodiak Sciences, Regenxbio, Dobecure, Gemini Therapeutics, Huabo Biopharm, Isarna Therapeutics, IVERIC bio (formerly Ophthotech Corporation), Ribomic, Curacle, Bio-Thera Solutions, AngioLab Inc, Alkahest, Tyrogenex, Iconic Therapeutics, AiViva BioPharma, Boehringer Ingelheim, RemeGen, and others.

Wet AMD Pipeline Therapies- NT-101 0.05 mM, Eylea® (Aflibercept), Intravitreal aflibercept injection, RGX-314, ABP 938, Aflibercept, Ixo-vec, Ranibizumab , and others.

Wet AMD Therapeutic Assessment: Wet AMD Current Marketed and Wet AMD Emerging Therapies

Wet AMD Market Dynamics: Wet AMD market drivers and Wet AMD market barriers Wet AMD Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Wet AMD Market Access and Reimbursement

1 Key Insights

2 Wet AMD Market Report Introduction

3 Wet AMD Market Overview at a Glance

4 Wet AMD Market: Future Perspective

5 Executive Summary

6 Key Events

7 Wet AMD Market Disease Background and Overview

8 Wet AMD Epidemiology and Patient Population

9 Patient Journey

10 Wet AMD Marketed Drugs

11 Wet AMD Emerging Drugs

12 Wet AMD: Market Analysis

13 Key Opinion Leaders' Views

14 Wet AMD SWOT Analysis

15 Wet AMD Unmet Needs

16 Wet AMD Market Access and Reimbursement

17 Appendix

18 DelveInsight Capabilities

19 Disclaimer

