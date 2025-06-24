Haymarket Medical Education (HME) And Mycme Unveil Redesigned HME Website For The Continuing Medical Education Industry

Showcases Expertise That Inspires Practice Change Among Healthcare Professionals to Improve Patient Outcomes

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Haymarket Medical Education (HME) and myCME have proudly announced the launch of their newly updated website, HaymarketMedicalEducation . The enhanced site provides current and prospective partners a modernized, user-friendly experience, offering comprehensive insights into HME's and myCME's services, capabilities, and industry expertise, as well as channels to connect with the HME and myCME teams.

With a modern, brand-aligned design and a refined content strategy, the new site reflects HME's and myCME's dedication to advancing medical education by clearly articulating the value of its various business units, offering information tailored to a variety of audiences in the medical education community, including medical affairs, academic institutions, medical societies/associations, accredited providers, commercial supporters, medical education companies, and industry partners.

The revamped site also enables visitors to explore HME's full range of capabilities, including educational strategy, accreditation services, distribution services, audience generation, learner engagement, and innovative outcomes measurement.

“Our goal with this site was to create a dynamic platform that not only reflects HME and myCME's leadership in medical education, but also facilitates engagement and collaboration with our industry partners,” said Jim Burke, Chief Medical Education and Innovation Officer at Haymarket Media US.“By showcasing our expertise and innovative approaches, we are reinforcing our position as the partner of choice in the field of continuing medical education.”

The newly enhanced site underscores HME's and myCME's commitment to fostering deeper engagement with the industry and will be continually updated to showcase the latest cutting-edge educational solutions that drive practice change and improve patient care.

To experience the updated Haymarket Medical Education website and learn more, visit HaymarketMedicalEducation.

About Haymarket Medical Education and myCME

HME is Jointly Accredited to provide accredited continuing education to interprofessional learners, including healthcare professionals in medicine, nursing, pharmacy, physician assistants, registered dietitians, optometry, psychology, and social work. Recognized as a global leader of continuing medical education (CME), myCME provides healthcare professionals with relevant, engaging, and actionable education developed in collaboration with HME, prominent academic institutions, medical societies/associations, and other quality accredited providers.

