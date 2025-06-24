'Mental First Aid, Counselling': How UAE Schools Support Students Amid Regional Conflict

Schools across the UAE are reaching out to parents with reassuring messages as regional tensions escalate , acknowledging the anxiety many families may be experiencing, while acting as compassionate communities.

In recent days, several educational institutions have issued circulars affirming that the safety, emotional wellbeing, and sense of belonging of students remain their highest priorities.

Recommended For You

When Khaleej Times reached out to schools to understand how they are responding, educators spoke of structured support systems and a proactive approach to mental health within the school community.

Campbell Douglas, principal and CEO at GEMS Wellington Academy – Al Khail, highlighted the integral role of trained counsellors and responsive frameworks in these uncertain times.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“We have a dedicated and qualified counselling team that is both accessible and responsive, particularly during periods of heightened tension . We ensure that students can easily request support through formal and informal systems, and we prioritise timely follow-up. Additionally, our teaching staff receive ongoing professional development in mental health first aid, trauma-informed practices, and identifying early signs of anxiety, stress, or withdrawal.”

According to school leaders, these ongoing professional development programmes empower teachers to act as the first line of emotional support. By working closely with wellbeing and safeguarding teams, they ensure students feel both secure and seen.

Douglas further noted how technology and open communication serve as additional pillars of emotional support.

“The use of our wellbeing platform, Upstrive, has been key in order to check in frequently with our pupils both in school and at home. Pupils have been encouraged to check in throughout the day. We also maintain open communication channels with students, encouraging them to express their feelings through structured discussions, wellbeing check-ins, and feedback opportunities. Our aim is to create a safe and supportive environment where every student feels heard and valued.”

Dr Funke Baffour-Awuah, Corporate Head of Wellbeing, GEMS Education, elaborated on how counselling services are woven into the fabric of school life.

“In our classrooms, counselling support is integrated through individual sessions, small group interventions, and the presence of trusted adults. Staff are trained to recognise emotional distress and know how to escalate concerns to ensure no child is overlooked.

Ultimately, our priority is to maintain a sense of psychological safety, normalise conversations about emotional wellbeing, and make support easily accessible at every level.”

She also emphasised the importance of involving parents as collaborators in the wellbeing of students, especially during periods of uncertainty.

“We see parents as critical partners in supporting student wellbeing. During heightened regional tensions , our schools prioritise communication with families to reassure them of the support available and to offer practical strategies for building emotional resilience at home.

This includes outreach through various channels such as email, newsletters, and parent coffee mornings, where mental health professionals provide guidance on how to talk with children about anxiety and help them process what they may be hearing or feeling. Families are encouraged to reach out directly to school counsellors, and our teams are always available to provide tailored support when needed.”

Empathy with multicultural staff

Schools that follow Indian curricula, are also navigating the emotional complexity of these times with their multicultural staff, while adhering to government directives.

Dr Arogya Reddy, Principal of Ambassador School Sharjah, acknowledged the concerns felt within the community and shared how the school is approaching the issue with empathy.

“The rising tension in the Middle East has been a pressing concern. As an Indian curriculum school, the majority of our students are from India, along with a few from Pakistan. We follow clear directives from the authorities, including SPEA and the Ministry of Education, not to engage in discussions around geopolitical or religious matters within the school environment.

"However, in light of the current circumstances, and given that our teaching staff comes from various parts of the world, we held a staff meeting focused on expressing sympathy and concern. It was a call for patience, vigilance, and unity. Many of our educators have families affected by the conflict, so this becomes a matter of human empathy. We are simply urging everyone to pray for peace.”