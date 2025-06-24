Sharjah: Free Driving Licences Offered To Top 10 Students Of Public High Schools

In recognition of their academic excellence, Sharjah Police have announced offering free driving licences to the top ten high-performing high school graduates from public schools in the emirate.

Dubbed the "Licence of Excellence", the initiative aims to empower young excellent students and support them as they embark on their first steps towards their professional life and prepare to go to college.

It is the fruit of collaboration between the Sharjah Police Vehicle and Driver Licensing Department, the Ministry of Education, the Sharjah Private Education Authority, the Sharjah Driving Institute, and the Belhasa Driving Institute.

In a post on Facebook, the General Command of Sharjah Police said that the free driving licences cover all stages from file opening to issuing of the documents.

It also covers the costs of the eye test, training course, theoretical and practical tests, and licence issuance fees.

Licence for sons of dedication

Another offer was unveiled under the name "Licence for sons of dedication".

The initiative grants sons of Sharjah Police personnel a 50 per cent discount on training fees and will remain in effect throughout the summer holiday.

Brigadier Khalid Mohammed Al-Kai, Director of the Vehicle and Driver Licensing Department, stated that both initiatives fall within the framework of fruitful partnerships between government entities and educational institutions to promote a culture of safe driving from an early age.

UAE's new traffic law , which went into effect on March 29, has lowered the minimum age limit for drivers.

Those who are 17 years old are now allowed to obtain a licence to drive. Previously, one had to be at least 18 years old to be eligible to drive cars and light vehicles.