Ceasefire Drives Stock Markets Higher
“Investors are becoming more courageous again in view of current developments,” said one trader. In particular, the sharp fall in crude oil prices is helping market participants to take a more positive view of future global economic developments.
The SMI gained around 1.5% to 12,035 points at 9:30am. Meanwhile, the German Dax rose by 1.9% and the French CAC 40 by 1.6%.
The most important indices in Asia also climbed on Tuesday, while futures for Wall Street also pointed to a favourable opening.
In the SMI, which currently comprises 21 stocks, there are almost only winners. The shares of building materials group Holcim (+6.5%) and its spun-off North American business Amrize (+4.3%) are the clear favourites.
The previous day, Amrize was floated on the stock exchange as an independent company. Various analysts' comments are now providing support. Sika (+4.0%) is another construction stock that is making significant gains. Only the Swisscom shares are down (-0.1%).
Conversely, oil prices began to slide. A barrel of Brent crude oil currently costs just under $69 (CHF85), down 4% on the previous day.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
