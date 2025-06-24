Psychedelicnewsbreaks Nrx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) Taps IBN To Lead Corporate Communications Amid Drug Advancements And Subsidiary Launch

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NRXP) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for suicidal depression and PTSD, has engaged IBN to manage its corporate communications strategy. NRx is advancing two FDA-designated therapies-NRX-100 and NRX-101-with an NDA underway for NRX-100 and additional regulatory filings in progress. The company also launched HOPE Therapeutics, a subsidiary focused on building a national psychiatric care network, with plans for a public spin-out. IBN will leverage its extensive media portfolio to expand investor awareness and outreach.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NRx Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics based on its NMDA platform for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, specifically suicidal bipolar depression, chronic pain, and PTSD. The Company is developing NRX-101, an FDA-designated investigational Breakthrough Therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression and chronic pain. NRx plans to file an NDA for Accelerated Approval for NRX-101 in patients with bipolar depression and suicidality or akathisia. NRX-101 additionally has potential to act as a non-opioid treatment for chronic pain, as well as a treatment for complicated UTI.

NRx has recently initiated a New Drug Application filing for NRX-100 (IV ketamine) for the treatment of suicidal depression, based on results of well-controlled clinical trials conducted under the auspices of the US National Institutes of Health and newly obtained data from French health authorities, licensed under a data sharing agreement. NRx was awarded Fast Track Designation for development of ketamine (NRX-100) by the US FDA as part of a protocol to treat patients with acute suicidality.

