A Century Of Sight: Lions International Marks 100 Years Since Helen Keller's Historic Call To Become Knights Of The Blind

OAK BROOK, Ill., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A century ago, Helen Keller stood before the attendees of the 1925 Lions International Convention in Cedar Point, Ohio, and issued a challenge that would become a defining moment for Lions and Leos worldwide: "Will you not constitute yourselves Knights of the Blind in my crusade against darkness?" As Lions International prepares for this year's convention in Orlando, Fla., members across the globe commemorate the 100th anniversary of that pivotal moment that launched an unwavering commitment to vision and a legacy of sight-saving service.

Since Keller's call to action, Lions and Leos across more than 200 countries and regions continue to lead a variety of initiatives to improve the lives of the visually impaired and prevent avoidable blindness, including vision screenings, mobile eye clinics, cataract surgeries, eyeglass donations and more.

Most recently, the United Nations General Assembly officially declared June 27-the birthday of Helen Keller-as the International Day of Deafblindness. Lions Clubs International proudly supported this landmark decision through advocacy efforts and by amplifying the voices of the deafblind community, continuing its century-long legacy of championing the rights of individuals with vision and hearing impairments.

"As we mark 100 years since Helen Keller's historic call for Lions to become 'Knights of the Blind,' we are proud to extend that legacy by supporting the establishment of the International Day of Deafblindness," said Fabrício Oliveira, Lions International President. "This important initiative not only honors Keller's enduring impact but also brings overdue attention to the unique experiences and rights of individuals who are deafblind. At Lions International, we remain deeply committed to ensuring every person-regardless of ability-is seen, heard, and included in the global community."

Through Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF), this commitment is enhanced by grant funding and collaborations with leading organizations that expand Lions' and Leos' reach.

By funding major equipment and infrastructure expenses, the LCIF Vision Grant program builds on the legacy of the SightFirst program, which reached more than 544 million people over three decades. Other LCIF grant opportunities enable Lions to develop local vision projects that address a community's or region's specific needs. LCIF also partners with organizations such as The Carter Center, Johnson & Johnson, Special Olympics, and the World Health Organization on initiatives that leverage expertise, resources and networks to advance sustainable eye health and equitable access to care.

"Ever since Helen Keller inspired Lions to champion the vision cause, we've served and advocated for the blind, deafblind and visually impaired of all ages, in every corner of the world. LCIF enhances that service and expands our reach," LCIF chairperson Dr. Patti Hill said. "We are extremely proud of our history and look forward to the continued impact we will make restoring and preserving vision in the decades to come."

To learn more about Lions International's history of service in vision see how the work continues today, visit lionsclubs/start-our-global-causes/vision. To make a contribution that helps this legacy continue, visit lionsclubs/donate.

About Lions International

Lions International represents Lions Clubs International and Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF). Lions take on some of the greatest challenges facing our communities and the world through the service of 1.4 million members in 49,000 clubs and the grant-funding support of our foundation. We improve health and well-being, strengthen communities and support those in need, locally and globally. Learn more about who we are and what we do at lionsclubs.

SOURCE Lions International

