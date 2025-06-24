Dubai Chambers' President And CEO Elected As Member Of Executive Board Of International Chamber Of Commerce, Which Represents A Network Of 45 Million Companies

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Reinforcing Dubai's leadership in advancing global trade and partnerships

H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah:“Dubai is continuing to advance its efforts to strengthen international economic cooperation and enhance cross-border trade flows.”

. The International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) is the world's largest business organisation, representing a network of 45 million companies that employ over one billion people in more than 170 countries.

. The annual value of merchandise trade conducted through ICC member networks exceeds US$ 17.5 trillion.

. The appointment to the ICC Executive Board reflects Dubai's prominent role in driving global cooperation and building constructive partnerships.

. It reflects international confidence in Dubai's unique economic model and cements the emirate's position among the world's leading economic capitals.

. The ICC encompasses the World Chambers Federation (WCF), which brings together more than 1,500 chambers of commerce from over 100 countries.

. Each year, the ICC International Court of Arbitration settles commercial disputes exceeding US$ 200 billion in value.

Dubai, UAE – The International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) has elected H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, as a member of its Executive Board, reinforcing Dubai's leadership in advancing global trade, driving business growth, and fostering international partnerships. The ICC is the world's largest business organisation, representing a network of 45 million companies ranging from small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to multinational corporations (MNCs) that collectively employ over one billion people in more than 170 countries.

Founded in Paris in 1919, the ICC serves as the voice of the global business community. The value of merchandise trade conducted through its membership network exceeds US$ 17.5 trillion annually, with the organisation maintaining a presence in over 100 countries through its various national committees.

The appointment of Dubai Chambers' President and CEO to the ICC Executive Board reflects Dubai's prominent role in driving global cooperation, as well as building constructive partnerships that advance global trade and strengthen collaboration between business communities worldwide. The move further consolidates Dubai's status as a hub for shaping the future of global trade, facilitating business activity, and influencing international economic policy.

The appointment reaffirms the global community's confidence in Dubai's unique economic model, which combines an ambitious vision with flexible legislation, strong public-private sector collaboration, and robust support for business growth. It also reflects the emirate's deep international ties and global position among the world's leading centres for economic decision-making.

The ICC plays a vital role in promoting global trade growth and shaping international economic policy in collaboration with local and global institutions. The organisation is instrumental in establishing the rules governing international commercial transactions and the global economy.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented:“Dubai is continuing to advance its efforts to strengthen international economic cooperation and enhance cross-border trade flows, with a strong focus on developing a dynamic global ecosystem that fosters private sector growth and promotes a more competitive business environment. Dubai Chambers will continue to play an active role in shaping global dialogue on the future of trade, market integration, and business innovation, as well as building partnerships that contribute to sustainable global economic growth.”

The ICC also encompasses the World Chambers Federation (WCF), which serves as an essential platform for dialogue and cooperation among chambers of commerce worldwide on key issues relating to SME development and private sector support. The federation is the largest global network of chambers and brings together more than 1,500 chambers of commerce from over 100 countries. The WCF organises the World Chambers Congress, the only forum dedicated to chamber leaders, providing an opportunity to exchange knowledge, share best practices, and build global networks. The congress attracts more than 15,000 participants.

The WCF works to enhance the capabilities of chambers globally and foster strong relationships with multilateral institutions such as the World Bank, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and regional and international development banks. The federation also manages the international ATA Carnet guarantee chain for the temporary admission of goods and oversees the International Certificate of Origin Council (ICOC), which promotes global accreditation of certificates of origin and the development of international best practices in this area.

In addition, the ICC International Court of Arbitration remains the world's top institution for resolving commercial disputes. Since its establishment by the ICC in 1923, the court has maintained its leadership in the field, with annual case settlements exceeding US$ 200 billion. The ICC also operates the International Centre for ADR (Amicable Dispute Resolution), which provides a range of services to resolve disputes amicably.

As a key driver of Dubai's economic growth, Dubai Chambers remains committed to empowering the local business community, supporting its international expansion, accelerating the emirate's digital economy, protecting the interests of the private sector, and enhancing Dubai's position as a leading global business hub.