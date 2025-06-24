Twenty Years Of Service And Still Counting: Patrick Wokorach's Journey With World Health Organization (WHO)

MENAFN - African Press Organization) KAMPALA, Uganda, June 24, 2025/APO Group/ --

In 2005, a young man from northern Uganda walked into the offices of the World Health Organization (WHO) with a heart full of hope and a 60-day contract in hand. Today, 20 years later, Patrick Wokorach is still walking through those doors-now as a seasoned shipping assistant, a veteran of public health emergencies, and a living testament to resilience, dedication, and purpose.

At just 27, Wokorach joined WHO as a Program Assistant under the Northern Uganda Recovery Program, a role that aligned perfectly with his personal mission: to help rebuild his then war-torn homeland.“My greatest motivation to join WHO was to have a direct involvement in supporting the people of northern Uganda where I come from,” he recalls.“At the time, there was an ongoing civil war with our people living in camps, facing many health challenges.”

Since then, Wokorach has worn many hats-supporting the functions of procurement, fleet management, travels and protocol, logistics, and now shipping. But his core mission has remained unchanged: to serve. Whether responding to cholera outbreaks, Ebola epidemics, Marburg, natural disasters like floods or providing operational support, Wokorach has been on the frontlines, often sacrificing personal milestones for the greater good.

“One time in 2017, three weeks to my wedding, I had to go and respond to the Ebola disease outbreak in Bundibugyo district,” he says with a smile.“I only returned about four days to the wedding!”

His journey is not just one of professional growth but also personal transformation.“I joined WHO as a single young man. I got married and had all my children while here. My eldest child is 18 years old. By all standards, this is no mean achievement,” he emphasizes.

Wokorach's story is also a lesson in adaptability and lifelong learning.“Twenty years in one organization provides a lot of learning,” he says.“I have come to appreciate that our vision might stay the same, but the situations, dynamism, approaches or even the environment keeps changing but you one must remain resilient, focused and hopeful.”

Despite the high-pressure environment of emergency responses, Wokorach thrives. His calm demeanor and strong work ethic have helped him navigate even the most challenging situations, including the insecurity in northern Uganda during his early days at WHO.

Balancing such a demanding career with family life is no small feat, but Wokorach credits open communication and intentional quality time for keeping his family bonds strong.“They understand the kind of work I do and what it requires of me,” he says.“So, I make sure whatever little free time I have is quality family time.”

To his colleagues, Wokorach offers a simple but powerful message:“WHO is a great organization to work in. I encourage colleagues to enjoy their work, support one another, and have a positive mindset. All will be well.”

As he marks two decades of service, Patrick Wokorach stands as a quiet hero in the world of public health-a man whose journey from a 60-day contract to 20 years of unwavering service is nothing short of inspiring.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Health Organization - Uganda.