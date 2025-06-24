Molicel Launches INR-21700-M65A And INR-21700-P60B, Pioneering Market Leading Power For E-Bikes And Light Electric Vehicles

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Molicel INR-21700-M65A sets a new standard for power and longevity. Its 6500 mAh capacity boosts driving range by 30%, ensuring City/Urban bikes and e-motorcycles run longer. With it 325 Wh/kg high energy density provides extended operational times and robust power of 26A discharge current. With over 1000 cycles, the M65A offers a 40% improvement in reliability, providing enhanced safety for applications like all kinds of personal micromobility, including e-scooter, e-skateboard and 3-wheel electric recumbent bicycles. This means significantly longer battery life and more reliable, safer vehicle operation.

Alongside the INR-21700-M65A, the Molicel INR-21700-P60B is engineered for the extreme power and range demands of MTBs. Its unrivaled 90A discharge current delivers instant bursts for MTBs,cross bikes and dirt bikes, conquering steep climbs and rough terrains smoothly. The INR-21700-P60B boasts a low internal resistance of 12.8 mΩ, a 14.7% improvement with minimal temperature rise. Its exceptional 5C fast charging capabilities mean it takes only 13 minutes to be fully charged. These features make it ideal for cargo bikes, ensuring smooth and reliable operation for demanding delivery tasks as well as for commercial fleet deployment.

"The e-bike and overall LEV industry's battery development has been slow, with minimal generational improvements. Molicel is changing this with two groundbreaking solutions, aiming to revolutionize these most used battery landscape and deliver an entirely new experience. We believe this will accelerate the whole LEV industry's evolution, similar to recent advancements in electric vehicles," said Casey Shiue, President of Molicel. "The introduction of the INR-21700-P60B and INR-21700-M65A not only embodies our relentless pursuit of innovation but also sets new benchmarks for performance and endurance in the e-bike industry. This will empower both riders and manufacturers to experience unprecedented power and efficiency."

Molicel's technical leadership in both performance and safety powers our market-leading products. INR-21700-M65A and INR-21700- P60B bring unprecedented power and high capacity to LEVs, redefining the LEV market. Our core commitment to safety is evident in intensive R&D focused on thermal behavior, yielding cells with exceptionally low flammability. This blend of cutting-edge technology and uncompromising safety is why our technology makes us the best supplier, enabling us to achieve a rapid time to market with superior battery solutions.

SOURCE Molicel