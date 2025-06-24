MOOV Health & Wellness Partners With Miri AI To Expand Scalable, Whole-Person Virtual Care
The new MOOV AI Coach, powered by Miri, activates post-visit to help patients stay accountable, make healthier decisions, and adopt lasting lifestyle changes across nutrition and wellness. The app is deeply aligned with MOOV's mission of delivering whole-person care and improving outcomes across diverse patient populations.
“MOOV is committed to closing the gap between clinical guidance and real-life behavior,” said Dr. Bobbie Kumar, Director of Clinical Transformation at Inflect Health.“With Miri AI's white-labeled AI solution, we're able to extend care outside the studio in a personalized, scalable, and cost-effective way-within weeks, not months.”
The app rollout was completed in under three weeks and is fully integrated into MOOVs patient journey. Patients now benefit from real-time support tailored to their goals, delivered under the MOOV brand and voice.
“We're proud to power MOOV's next chapter in whole-person care,” said Amy Kelly, CEO and Co-founder of Miri AI.“This partnership reflects what's possible when innovation meets clinical excellence-giving patients the daily reinforcement they need to follow through on care plans and thrive.”
