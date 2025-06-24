CAZ Strategic Opportunities Fund Surpasses $250M As SEC Announces Expanded Access For Retail Investors

HOUSTON, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CAZ Investments, one of the top 120 allocators to private equity worldwide, is pleased to announce that its Strategic Opportunities Fund ("the fund") has surpassed $250 million. Since its inception on March 1st, 2024, the fund has returned 15.19% and has a trailing 12-month return of 17.90%. This milestone comes straight off of the heels of the SEC's recent announcement that retail investors will be able to gain access to a wider range of private funds.

The performance data quoted represents past performance. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted above. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. For performance information current to the most recent month-end, please call toll-free 713-403-8250.

The Adjusted Expense Ratio is 1.00%. The Adviser has contractually agreed to waive fees or reimburse expenses to limit total annual fund operating expenses (excluding management fees, Rule 12b-1 distribution and service fees, acquired fund fees and expenses, interest expenses, and certain extraordinary expenses) to no more than 1.00% of the Fund's average monthly net assets (the "Expense Cap"). The gross expense ratio for class I is 3.17%. The Adviser may recoup waived fees, reimbursed expenses or directly paid expenses if (i) the waived fees, reimbursed expenses or directly paid expenses have fallen to a level below the Expense Cap and (ii) the reimbursement amount does not raise the level of waived fees, reimbursed expenses or directly paid expenses in the month the reimbursement is being made to a level that exceeds the Expense Cap applicable at that time. These contractual arrangements will remain in effect for at least two years from the effective date of the Fund's registration statement on Form N-2 unless the Fund's Board of Trustees approves their earlier termination.

The CAZ Strategic Opportunities Fund seeks to eliminate the many traditional barriers to entry by offering investors access to a broad portfolio of private investments, with a minimum investment of $25,000 and potential increased liquidity. This combination of features has attracted both individual investors and independent wealth managers looking for such an option.

"We are excited that even more investors will be able to gain access to private funds they have previously been prohibited from participating in," said Christopher Zook, founder and Chief Investment Officer of CAZ Investments. "We believe these changes, and the demand and momentum of our fund, validates our original thesis: investors are seeking simplified access to a broad portfolio of private market investments and the ability to maintain liquidity."

More about the Fund

The CAZ Strategic Opportunities Fund is a registered vehicle (also referred to as a tender offer fund), that aims to provide long term less volatile returns using growth-oriented private equity investments and potential yield-generating private credit investments across various market segments, geographies, industries. The balance of the Fund includes a diverse set of liquid assets and credit while also providing growth potential and additional portfolio income.

About CAZ Investments

CAZ Investments is a Houston-based asset management firm with a focus on sourcing complex, thematic opportunities for its own proprietary investment and for its global network of investors. With over 9 billion in assets under management, CAZ has a 24-year track record of curating attractive opportunities spanning short sub-prime, disruptive technology, midstream energy, medical royalties, private credit, and GP minority investments. CAZ has quickly established itself as one of the world's largest investors in GP stakes as well as a top 120 allocator to Private Equity worldwide.

For performance information current to the most recent month-end, please call toll-free 713-403-8250. Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the Fund(s) before investing. The prospectus {and, if available, the summary prospectus,} contains this and other information about the Fund(s) and should be read carefully before investing. The prospectus may be obtained at (855) 886-2307 or . The CAZ Strategic Opportunities Fund is distributed by Ultimus Fund Distributors, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. CAZ Investment Registered Adviser, LLC is not affiliated with "Ultimus Fund Distributors, LLC."

Investing involves risk, including loss of principal. The value of the fund's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. There is no guarantee that any investment strategy will achieve its objectives, generate profits or avoid losses. The Fund is newly formed and has limited operating history. Shareholders should not expect to be able to sell their Shares regardless of how the Fund performs. An investment in the Fund is considered illiquid. The Fund is non-diversified, which means it is permitted to invest a greater portion of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a "diversified" fund. For this reason, the Fund may be more exposed to the risks associated with and developments affecting an individual issuer than a fund that invests more widely. The Fund may also be subject to greater market fluctuation and price volatility than a more broadly diversified fund. Please refer to the fund's prospectus for these and other important risk considerations.

There is a risk that issuers and counterparties will not make payments on securities and other investments held by the Fund, resulting in losses to the Fund.

Equity securities, such as common stocks, are subject to market, economic and business risks that may cause their prices to fluctuate.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Media Contact:

Laura Simpson

[email protected]

SOURCE CAZ Investments

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED