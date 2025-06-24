Flavorcloud And Shipium Integrate AI-Powered Platforms To Optimize Global Ecommerce Shipping And Customer Experience

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- FlavorCloud , the leading cross border trade platform, today announced a strategic integration and partnership with Shipium , the premier shipping optimization platform for modern ecommerce operators. The integration brings together two powerful technologies to streamline global ecommerce shipping, reduce costs, and elevate the customer experience for brands and 3PLs worldwide.A Smarter Path to Global GrowthThe integration of Shipium's advanced shipping intelligence with FlavorCloud's seamless international logistics network enables merchants to ship to more than 220 countries using 300+ global mile carriers-all with fast-pass customs clearance and automated compliance.Through Shipium's platform, brands and 3PLs can now access FlavorCloud's“anywhere-to-anywhere” cross-border capabilities, including intelligent routing to its global carrier network, automated brokerage, and AI-powered dynamic product classification. The result: faster, more reliable international shipping with no complexity and operational overhead.“This partnership is about unlocking global scale for our customers,” said Jason Murray, CEO of Shipium.“By integrating with FlavorCloud, we're giving merchants and 3PLs a turnkey solution to expand internationally while maintaining the speed, cost-efficiency, and customer experience they expect from Shipium.”Powering the Future of Cross Border CommerceFlavorCloud's platform is built for modern global commerce, offering intelligent routing, automated customs clearance, and a resilient infrastructure for direct to consumer (DTC), business to business (B2B), manufacturer to consumer (M2C), and business to business to consumer (B2B2C) shipping. With this integration, enterprise merchants and logistics providers can now orchestrate global fulfillment with the same ease and intelligence as domestic operations.“Our mission is to make every brand a global brand,” said Rathna Sharad, CEO of FlavorCloud.“Partnering with Shipium allows us to bring that vision to more merchants and 3PLs, helping them grow globally without the complexity.”Industry Impact and What's NextThis collaboration comes at a time of rapid global ecommerce expansion. As shown in FlavorCloud's recent State of Cross Border Report, brands have seen 76% year-over-year growth in international orders, with 201% growth in the nutraceuticals sector alone. As brands look to scale globally, the combined power of Shipium and FlavorCloud offers a future-ready solution that's fast, flexible, and built for growth.Together, the two platforms are setting a new standard for global logistics-one that's intelligent, integrated, and ready for the next wave of ecommerce innovation.About ShipiumShipium is an end-to-end shipping platform for modern operators. The platform improves shipping speed and on-time-delivery by coordinating previously disconnected steps of the supply chain through an API-first platform deeply integrated into existing systems. Founded by the same team who created Amazon's shipping stack, customers experience the same enterprise-grade performance from estimated delivery dates on the website down to shipment execution at the warehouse. Visit for more information.About FlavorCloudFlavorCloud powers the industry's largest, carrier agnostic, cross border network optimizing shipping and returns“anywhere to anywhere.” With DTC and B2B services spanning 220+ countries and a 300+ global mile carrier network, FlavorCloud enables brands and 3PLs to operate seamlessly on a global scale. Its technology uses deep learning and AI to power carrier selection, optimize supply chains, and automate product classification, customs, and trade compliance. Visit to learn more.

