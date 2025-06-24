Laser Processing A $32.64B Industry By 2030 How Precision Engineering And Automation Are Powering The Future Of Manufacturing And Microfabrication

CHICAGO, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Laser Processing Market is projected to be valued at USD 26.56 billion in 2025 and reach USD 42.73 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.0% according to a new report by The Research Insights. The rising demand for miniaturized electronic components, personalized medical devices, and lightweight materials for transportation applications is driving the need for laser-based technologies. The increasing inclination towards Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing is also boosting the market growth of laser processing systems. Moreover, rising need for energy-efficient and high-speed processing systems is further propelling the growth of the market.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the Laser Processing Market growth of 10.0% comprises a vast array of Product, Process, End-Use, and Geography which are expected to register strength during the coming years.

Market Overview and Growth Trajectory:

Laser Processing Market Growth: According to an exhaustive report by The Research Insights, the Laser Processing Market is experiencing significant growth. The laser processing market is witnessing tremendous growth driven by multiple factors that are converging from technology, industry, and economic sectors. Major drivers include the surge in demand for precision and miniaturized manufacturing in the electronics and medical devices space, which is unmatched by other methods. In addition, the global shift towards Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing is further boosting the uptake of laser-based solutions for mass manufacturing in an automated and high-speed mode. Moreover, sustainability is also playing a key role in driving the laser-based solutions for providing an alternative to other methods that are not environment friendly. In addition, there is a surge in demand for the electric vehicle and high-performance battery materials, which is driving laser applications for battery welding and lightweight material processing. The use of AI and machine learning in laser systems for real-time monitoring and adaptation is a fast-growing driver of laser processing systems. In addition, the applications in 3D printing and additive manufacturing, and R&D in ultrafast and fibre laser processing are contributing to market growth and innovation.

Growing Demand Across Industrial Manufacturing and Automation:

One of the major drivers of the laser processing market is the growing demand for laser processing systems in multiple manufacturing industries, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, and heavy engineering. The industry players are increasingly using laser-based systems for cutting, welding, marking, engraving, drilling, and surface treatment as it helps them achieve better precision, efficiency, and productivity. Additionally, these systems are superior in providing features like low material wastage, higher speed, and lower maintenance. In the automotive sector, the lasers are used for welding car body parts, battery welding in EVs , and micro-cutting of complex parts. The automation of the manufacturing processes in the industry players is a part of smart manufacturing, which is leading to the adoption of laser technologies and integration of robots and computer-aided systems. The demand for high-precision manufacturing tools is rising in multiple developing economies with large industrial manufacturing base, such as China, India, and multiple countries in Southeast Asia, and contributing strongly to the growth of the laser processing market.

Advancements in Laser Technology and Material Compatibility:

Laser technologies, which include the advancement of CO2, fiber lasers, ultrafast femtosecond and picosecond lasers, have helped the laser processing market grow and gain wider acceptance across industries. The technologies have allowed processing of materials like metals, ceramics, and composites, and other polymers and bio-tissues. Fiber lasers have gained wider acceptance for their compact size, energy efficiency, and high-power density, which makes them suitable for large volume manufacturing processes. In addition, the ultrafast lasers are gaining popularity in microelectronics and medical device manufacturing were minimizing thermal damage to surrounding materials is a key requirement. In addition, the innovations in beam delivery systems, adaptive optics, and computer numerical control (CNC) integration have helped in providing better flexibility and scalability of laser systems. The technologies are improving the quality and efficiency of the processes, leading to lower operating costs, which is leading to wider adoption in various industries and contributing to market growth.

Expanding Applications in Healthcare, Electronics, and Consumer Goods:

The laser processing market is gaining traction in new high-growth industries like medical devices, semiconductors, consumer electronics, and even fashion and luxury goods. In the healthcare industry, lasers are being used for precision surgery, medical implant fabrication, and micromachining of diagnostic equipment. In the electronics industry, the laser micromachining is used for printed circuit board manufacturing, OLED display cutting, and semiconductor wafer dicing. Moreover, the surge in demand for additive manufacturing and 3D printing has helped create new opportunities for laser processing technologies for manufacturing of complex geometry and high-performance parts. In the consumer goods sector, the laser engraving and etching are being increasingly used for branding and customizing products like jewellery, smartphones, and apparel. The laser processing market is gaining traction in various new applications, which include both industrial and consumer-facing sectors, thereby providing a larger total addressable market and continued demand for the laser processing systems in the future.

Geographical Insights:

The North America region is expected to emerge as the largest market, accounting for over 29% of the total market revenue by 2024. Growing manufacturing activity in the automotive and aerospace sectors in the region will provide significant growth opportunities for laser processing. Rising adoption of precision cutting, welding, and engraving technologies will be supported by laser processing. Lightweight vehicle components and environmental concerns have been the primary drivers of investment in this sector.

Europe will witness robust growth over the forecast period. The Germany and the UK markets will play a key role in driving the regional market. Growth will be driven by increasing demand from the automotive and industrial sectors for lightweight and green vehicles and components. Demand for laser processing in cutting and welding advanced materials, including composites, for environment-friendly manufacturing is expected to gain momentum.

The Asia Pacific market will witness significant growth over the forecast period. Key drivers of demand in the region will include the growing manufacturing activity in the electronics, automotive, and semiconductor sectors in China, Japan, and South Korea. A rising investment in advanced manufacturing technology will result in higher demand for high-performance electronics manufacturing.

Global Laser Processing Market Segmentation and Geographical Insights:



Based on Product, the laser processing market is divided into, Gas Lasers, Solid-state Lasers, Fiber Lasers, and Others. The market trend of 2024 saw significant growth in the gas lasers segment, accounting for over 65% of global revenue.

Based on Process, the laser processing market is divided into, Material Processing, Marking and Engraving, and Micro-Processing. In 2024, the material processing segment dominated the market share, driven largely by the versatility and precision it offers.

Based on End Use, the laser processing market is divided into, Automotive, Aerospace, Machine Tools, Electronics and Microelectronics, Medical, and Packaging. The machine tools segment dominated market revenue share in 2024, with fiber lasers emerging as a preferred choice due to their superior efficiency and power output compared to CO2 lasers. The Laser Processing Market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The Global Laser Processing Market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:



Altec GmbH

Alpha Nov laser

Amada Co., Ltd.

Bystronic Laser AG

Coherent Inc.

Epilog Laser, Inc.

Eurolaser GmbH

Han's Laser Technology Industry Group Co., Ltd.

IPG Photonics Corporation

Newport Corporation (MKS Instruments, Inc.)

LaserStar Technologies Corporation

Trumpf GmbH + Co. KG

Universal Laser Systems, Inc. Xenetech Global Inc.

These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

Global Laser Processing Market Recent Developments and Innovations:



In March 2025 , Coherent Corp. released the AIM FL Series (up to 3kW), an ultra-stable high power (power up to 3kW) and excellent beam quality for precision welding, designed for industrial applications and able to integrate with Coherent's heads and monitor equipment.

In November 2024 , IPG Photonics Corporation introduced the YLR-AMB dual-beam fiber lasers, aiming to increase precision, productivity, and efficiency in additive manufacturing . The dual beam has independent core and ring beam control to offer flexibility and optimized heat distribution.

In November 2024 , Lumibird announced the acquisition of the Continuum brand nanosecond laser product line and its service business from Amplitude Laser. The purchase adds to Lumibird's scientific laser product offerings and will help to support the company's growth in the nanosecond solid-state laser market. In October 2024, Coherent Corp. released the EDGE FL series (up to 20 kW), a high-power fiber laser system designed for machine tool manufacturers (1.5kW to 20kW). The product provides high-performance, high-energy efficiency, and cost-competitiveness for industrial cutting applications.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

The forecasted market size of the Laser Processing Market is USD 42.73 billion in 2030.The key players in the Laser Processing Market include, Bystronic Laser AG, Newport Corporation (MKS Instruments, Inc.); Xenetech Global Inc.; Coherent Inc.; Altec GmbH; Universal Laser Systems, Inc.; Amada Co., Ltd.; Han's Laser Technology Industry Group Co., Ltd.; Epilog Laser, Inc.; Trumpf GmbH + Co. KG; IPG Photonics Corporation; LaserStar Technologies Corporation; Alpha Nov Laser; Eurolaser GmbH.Increasing dependence on laser technologies for nano and micro-scale manufacturing.The North American market is poised to reap substantial rewards, accounting for overof the global revenue share by 2024.The machine tools segment dominated market revenue share in 2024, with fiber lasers emerging as a preferred choice due to their superior efficiency and power output compared to CO2 lasers.

Conclusion:

The laser processing market is witnessing robust growth as the technology is improving and gaining wider acceptance in various industries such as electronics, automotive, aerospace, healthcare, and manufacturing. Laser processing is a key enabler for a variety of applications that include micro-machining, welding, marking, and surface treatment. The precision, speed, and the non-contact capabilities of the lasers are helping the manufacturing industry achieve better quality and higher efficiency and productivity. As the industry players are striving for improved manufacturing efficiency and reduced size, the laser systems provide them a scalable, automated solution for different quality and sustainability needs. Moreover, the real-time monitoring, artificial intelligence, and machine vision integration in laser systems are helping them become more accurate, adaptive, and improve quality. The trend of Industry 4.0 and smart factories is further accelerating the adoption of digitally networked laser systems that can facilitate predictive maintenance and cloud-based analytics. The growing need for cleaner, more energy-efficient manufacturing is expected to contribute to laser processing to become a key enabler of innovation and competitiveness in the global industry.

The report from The Research Insights, therefore, provides several stakeholders- manufacturers, suppliers, end-users, regulatory bodies, and research institutions- with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

With projected growth to US$ 42.73 billion by 2030 , the Global Laser Processing Market represents a significant opportunity for startups, venture capital firms, technology disruptors, and niche market entrants, can position themselves for success in this dynamic and evolving market landscape.

