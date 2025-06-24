Novaseal® Expands Packet Welding Access Via US Supplier Of Vinyl Alternatives

Infinite Throat Gantry Model

- Glenn Lippman, CEO & PresidentBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nova Products Mfg., Inc. (South Florida) is pleased to announce a strategic agreement with a leading U.S.-based supplier of sustainable, low-carbon coated fabrics. Under this new partnership, the supplier will officially represent Novasealheat sealing systems-featuring proprietary Packet Welding technology -for use by its existing and future clients.As industrial manufacturers continue the shift away from toxic PVC-coated materials, this partnership ensures that those adopting recyclable and environmentally responsible fabric solutions now have direct access to the most advanced heat sealing technology available. While conventional methods such as impulse, hot air, or RF may be used to weld vinyl alternatives, none match the strength, speed, and consistency delivered by Packet Welding.NovasealPacket Welders are available in a wide range of sizes and formats -from standalone tabletop systems to fully automated production equipment-and are ideal for sealing both traditional vinyls and modern vinyl alternatives, as well as most other plastic-coated textiles. Each system is:- 100% Made in the USA- Backed by a comprehensive 5-Year Warranty- Supported with lifetime technical assistance and serviceThis agreement represents a shared commitment to advancing sustainable manufacturing without compromising performance.Nova Products is also open to exploring similar collaborations with companies offering proprietary materials or products where Packet Welding can significantly enhance seal integrity, production efficiency, or overall product quality. If your company is developing or distributing innovative fabrics or plastic composites, we invite you to start a conversation about how NovasealPacket Welding can elevate your manufacturing process and expand your customer base.Stay ahead with Packet Welding-the game-changing upgrade to RF and impulse sealing. Seal more materials with unmatched strength, slash production costs, and accelerate output. Technology and Machines Made in America!

Kathia Green, Marketing Manager

Nova Products Mfg., Inc.

+1 954-834-2211 ext. 117

