Uzbekistan-Türkiye Forum Paves Way For Enhanced Economic Integration

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Uzbekistan-Türkiye Business Forum took place in Tashkent, jointly organized by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, the Turkish Exporters Assembly, and the Ministry of Trade of the Republic of Türkiye, Trend reports.

The forum provided a vital platform to discuss prospects for expanding trade and economic cooperation between the two countries. The event brought together key figures, including Dilshod Rasulov, Deputy Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan; Birol Çelep, Board Member of the Turkish Exporters Assembly; as well as representatives from government agencies and leading business leaders from both nations.

A major highlight of the forum was the facilitation of B2B meetings aimed at fostering direct partnerships between private sector representatives. More than 100 Uzbek entrepreneurs engaged with over 50 Turkish companies from critical industries such as manufacturing and engineering, construction materials, textiles and accessories, food processing, logistics, and retail trade. Together, they explored concrete opportunities for mutually beneficial collaboration.

The successful execution of this forum underscores the strong bilateral ties and the growing interest of Turkish businesses in Uzbekistan's investment climate and export potential.

The event also enabled participants to identify common goals, outline actionable projects, and expand the presence of goods and services in each other's markets, paving the way for deeper economic integration.

Earlier, Uzbekistan and Türkiye agreed to sign a conformity assessment cooperation agreement aimed at increasing bilateral trade turnover to $5 billion in the coming years.