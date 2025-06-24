Presidents Of Uzbekistan, Mongolia Agree On Roadmap To Boost Economic Partnership

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Presidents of Uzbekistan and Mongolia, Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, held negotiations at the State Palace of Mongolia to discuss further strengthening bilateral relations and multifaceted cooperation, Trend reports, citing the Uzbek president's office.

During the discussions, the two leaders reached a consensus on an all-encompassing strategic framework to guarantee the punctual and superior execution of the established accords.



The dialogues centered on amplifying interactions and engagements across all strata, alongside expediting the escalation of trade throughput. The proliferation of joint ventures is on an upward trajectory, with innovative collaborative initiatives currently in progress across sectors such as healthcare, education, e-commerce, agriculture, and the production of construction materials.



In anticipation of the impending negotiations, a collaborative business forum was effectively convened, uniting commercial stakeholders and sector-specific entities from both nations. A commercial establishment showcasing a curated selection of Uzbek merchandise was also launched in Ulaanbaatar.



Focused deliberations during the negotiations emphasized the enhancement of economic synergies, with both parties acknowledging the considerable prospects for a marked escalation in reciprocal trade by broadening the spectrum and scale of high-demand commodities.



To facilitate this objective, the criticality of accelerating consensus on preferential trade accords and investment safeguarding mechanisms was underscored.

President Mirziyoyev called for closer industrial cooperation, highlighting promising areas such as geological exploration, resource development, technology transfer, experience exchange, and workforce training, particularly in the extractive sector.

The recent opening of the Ministry of Geology of Uzbekistan's representative office in Ulaanbaatar was welcomed as a positive step toward advancing projects in this field.

Further interest was expressed in expanding agricultural cooperation through the establishment of joint clusters and the development of processing and production projects in meat and dairy, wool, and leather products.

The leaders also discussed improving transport connectivity and launching new logistics routes, including plans to establish direct air communication between the two capitals by year-end.

A proposal was made to conduct joint applied research with the International Analytical Institute to identify the shortest and most efficient transport corridors for landlocked countries.

In conclusion, President Mirziyoyev invited President Khurelsukh to visit Uzbekistan in a reciprocal visit.

Meanwhile, during the Uzbekistan–Mongolia Business Forum held in Ulaanbaatar, the Uzeltexsanoat Association signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Mongolian company Gerege Systems. Under this agreement, the parties will collaborate to introduce energy and gas metering systems in Mongolia, leveraging the expertise and experience of Uzbek manufacturers.