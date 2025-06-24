403
Gedalya Releases Uplifting Folk-Rock Single Holding On To A Vision This August
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Renowned folk-rock singer-songwriter Gedalya announces the release of his heartfelt new single“Holding On to a Vision,” an inspiring anthem about perseverance, resilience, and commitment to one's dreams.
Acclaimed folk-rock singer-songwriter Gedalya is proud to announce the release of his new single,“Holding On to a Vision,” this August. The track, driven by Gedalya's rich melodies and stirring lyrics, offers an uplifting message that resonates with listeners facing life's challenges and seeking the strength to keep going.
“Holding On to a Vision” explores the emotional journey of holding onto one's goals despite obstacles and hardships. Gedalya, whose career spans six albums filled with heartfelt folk-rock melodies, captures the ups and downs of the creative process - reminding listeners that true progress often happens one small step at a time. The song emphasizes the need for endurance over fleeting inspiration, encouraging listeners to believe in themselves and stay dedicated to their personal aspirations.
Richly produced with a warm acoustic sound and heartfelt vocal harmonies,“Holding On to a Vision” is Gedalya at his most hopeful and authentic. Throughout the song, Gedalya paints vivid lyrical images that inspire listeners to embrace patience and persistence as they navigate their own journeys toward self-fulfillment. Whether you're an artist, entrepreneur, student, or simply someone pushing through life's challenges,“Holding On to a Vision” speaks directly to the heart.
“Holding On to a Vision” will be available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube. Fans can listen to this new song on Gedalya's official website, where they can explore his full discography and follow him for future updates and live performance announcements.
About Gedalya
Gedalya's music is renowned for its timeless folk-rock sound and messages of encouragement and hope that transcend religious or cultural boundaries. With six albums to his credit, Gedalya has earned a reputation for creating meaningful, heartfelt songs that uplift and inspire diverse audiences. In addition to his work as a recording artist, Gedalya is the director of A New Song USA, a non-profit dedicated to bringing live music to incarcerated individuals and using the power of music to unite, inspire, and give strength to people from all walks of life.
For more information about Gedalya, to stream“Holding On to a Vision,” or to explore his discography and upcoming performances, visit or follow Gedalya on social media.
