Prime Minister Meets Lebanese Prime Minister
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Tuesday with Prime Minister of the sisterly Lebanese Republic HE Dr. Nawaf Salam, who is visiting the country.
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, especially in fields of energy, transportation and culture, as well as the reconstruction of southern Lebanon, and support for the army. They also discussed the latest developments in the country and ways to resolve disputes through dialogue and diplomatic means to consolidate security and stability regionally and internationally.
HE Lebanese Prime Minister reiterated his country's strong condemnation of the Iranian missile attack on Qatar's Al-Udeid Air Base, which constitutes a flagrant violation of Qatar's sovereignty and airspace, as well as of international law and the United Nations Charter. He also stressed the necessity of de-escalation in the region in order to achieve regional and international security.
