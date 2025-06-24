Amir Receives Phone Call From Iranian President

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call today from HE Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

At the beginning of the call, His Highness the Amir renewed the State of Qatar's strong condemnation of the attack targeting Al Udeid Air Base by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, as a flagrant violation of its sovereignty and airspace, international law and the United Nations Charter.

His Highness the Amir also expressed that this violation is completely inconsistent with the principle of good neighborliness and the close relations that unite the two countries, especially since Qatar has always been a supporter of dialogue with Iran and has made tireless diplomatic efforts in this context.

His Highness the Amir stressed the need for an immediate cessation of military operations and a serious return to the negotiating and dialogue table, in an effort to overcome this crisis and preserve the security of the region and the safety of its people.

For his part, His Excellency the Iranian President expressed his regret to His Highness the Amir and to the brotherly Qatari people for the damage caused by this attack, noting that the State of Qatar and its people were not the targets of this operation, and that this attack does not represent a threat to the State of Qatar, stressing that the State of Qatar will remain a Muslim and brotherly neighboring state, and he expressed his aspiration for relations between the two countries to always be built on the foundations of respect for the sovereignty of states and good neighbourliness.