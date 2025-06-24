Zentoes Gets A Leg Up On The Competition With Launch Of Premium Compression Socks

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "At ZenToes, we're committed to making foot care solutions both effective and fun," says ZenToes founder and CEO, Sarah Parks. "With the launch of our Compression Socks, we wanted to make sure that we elevated the typical compression sock experience – creating a product that would offer next level compression and support people in putting their best foot forward every day, so that they could get the most out of life and feel their best doing it. We're thrilled to have achieved that goal with a design that consumers truly love, delivering compression that pays off in comfort and durability at an affordable price."

Wearers participating in a recent survey rated the new Compression Socks a step above the competition when it comes to comfort, fit, and ease with three to one preferring ZenToes Compression Socks over a leading premium brand.

Priced at $14.99, ZenToes Compression Socks are available in three styles- Basic, Anti-Slip, and Gel Padded- and three colorways–Grey, Blue Frost, and Lilac. Key features and benefits include:



Comfort – Cushy, breathable, and designed to go the extra mile (built-in gel cushioning, these are Compression Socks that put comfort first. No digging or slipping, just happy feet.

Support – Compression magic that is snug where it counts most to boost circulation and keep the wearer a step ahead. ZenToes Compression Socks feature built-in arch support, anti-slip grippers and a seamless toe.

Everyday Relief – Say goodbye to swelling with Compression Socks designed for everyday wear, not just travel. Premium Quality – Materials matter and ZenToes Compression Socks are crafted with the highest quality cotton blend. Built for durability and easy to put on, they're a step above the rest.

Designed to promote lasting comfort, ZenToes is delivering everyday support and comfort with moderate 15-20 mmHg compression. The knee high socks are ideal to provide gradual compression and relief from general swelling, during exercise, travel, and extended periods of sitting.

For more information about ZenToes and its complete range of foot care solutions, visit

For visual assets, please see Dropbox

PR Contact:

[email protected]

About ZenToes

Founded in 2015, ZenToes is an up & coming FDA-registered, podiatrist-recommended foot care brand offering fun and functional products for effective, fast and holistic relief for common foot and ankle conditions. ZenToes products are rigorously tested to provide relief from the discomfort associated with bunions, hammer toes, plantar fasciitis and other common foot conditions. ZenToes is proudly women-owned, WBENC certified and works with Opportunities Inc. to distribute its products with dignity and purpose by individuals with diverse abilities.

SOURCE ZenToes