Zentoes Gets A Leg Up On The Competition With Launch Of Premium Compression Socks
Wearers participating in a recent survey rated the new Compression Socks a step above the competition when it comes to comfort, fit, and ease with three to one preferring ZenToes Compression Socks over a leading premium brand.
Priced at $14.99, ZenToes Compression Socks are available in three styles- Basic, Anti-Slip, and Gel Padded- and three colorways–Grey, Blue Frost, and Lilac. Key features and benefits include:
-
Comfort – Cushy, breathable, and designed to go the extra mile (built-in gel cushioning, these are Compression Socks that put comfort first. No digging or slipping, just happy feet.
Support – Compression magic that is snug where it counts most to boost circulation and keep the wearer a step ahead. ZenToes Compression Socks feature built-in arch support, anti-slip grippers and a seamless toe.
Everyday Relief – Say goodbye to swelling with Compression Socks designed for everyday wear, not just travel.
Premium Quality – Materials matter and ZenToes Compression Socks are crafted with the highest quality cotton blend. Built for durability and easy to put on, they're a step above the rest.
Designed to promote lasting comfort, ZenToes is delivering everyday support and comfort with moderate 15-20 mmHg compression. The knee high socks are ideal to provide gradual compression and relief from general swelling, during exercise, travel, and extended periods of sitting.
For more information about ZenToes and its complete range of foot care solutions, visit
For visual assets, please see Dropbox
PR Contact:
[email protected]
About ZenToes
Founded in 2015, ZenToes is an up & coming FDA-registered, podiatrist-recommended foot care brand offering fun and functional products for effective, fast and holistic relief for common foot and ankle conditions. ZenToes products are rigorously tested to provide relief from the discomfort associated with bunions, hammer toes, plantar fasciitis and other common foot conditions. ZenToes is proudly women-owned, WBENC certified and works with Opportunities Inc. to distribute its products with dignity and purpose by individuals with diverse abilities.
SOURCE ZenToes
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Bitcoin For AI 2025 To Gather Industry Leaders For Virtual Conference
CommentsNo comment