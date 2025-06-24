Koan Health Renews NCQA Data Aggregator Validation Certification

Population health analytics leader continues commitment to data integrity and quality measures in value-based care.

DALLAS, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Koan Health, a leading population health analytics company, announced today that it has once again earned the Certified Data Partner designation through the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Data Aggregator Validation (DAV) program . The repeat certification reflects Koan Health's continued commitment to delivering high-quality clinical data that meets the rigorous standards of accuracy, integrity, and security set by NCQA.

"Our clients rely on us to make sense of complex data, and we don't take that trust lightly," said DT Nguyen, Founder and CEO of Koan Health . "Earning this certification again underscores our unwavering commitment to data accuracy and transparency. At Koan, we understand that when clinical data integrity is accurate, everything else-insights, quality performance, and outcomes-can follow."

The DAV certification applies to Koan Health's comprehensive population health analytics platform that supports ACOs, CINs, payers, and other risk-bearing organizations. Data partners that earn validation undergo a comprehensive, end-to-end evaluation of their quality and integrity, from ingestion through delivery to end users. Validation ensures adherence to NCQA's extracting standards and supports the trustworthy use of clinical data in quality programs like HEDIS®.

The renewed certification comes as healthcare organizations face increasing pressure to demonstrate measurable outcomes in value-based care arrangements. Koan Health's DatalystTM platform enables accountable providers to leverage powerful analytics to understand their networks, provider performance, and quality metrics, helping organizations quickly identify opportunities to improve clinical and financial results.

About Koan Health

Koan Health is a population health analytics company serving ACOs, CINs, payers, and other risk-bearing organizations in value-based care relationships. Through the DatalystTM platform, providers leverage powerful analytics to understand networks, performance, and quality metrics to improve clinical and financial results. For more information, visit .

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving healthcare quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of healthcare organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in healthcare. Learn more at .

SOURCE Koan Health

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED