EGME Marks Two Years Of Electrifying Truck Fleets With Launch Of Three New Models At Mobility Live Middle East 2025
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Emirates Global Motor Electric EGME, a subsidiary of Al Fahim Group and leading regional provider of electric commercial vehicle turnkey solutions, is marking two years of success as the exclusive distributor of SANY electric trucks, in the UAE, by announcing the introduction of three new models into their fleet offering.
All new models will be officially launched and immediately available in the UAE market from the first day of the Mobility Live Middle East 2025. From day one of its operations, EGME has been at the forefront of the region's sustainable transport and logistics transformation. Indeed, the launch of these new models is not only being hailed as a clear sign of the company's rapid growth and success, this milestone event also represents the official start of 'Phase 2' of its regional expansion plan. In 'Phase 1', EGME started with just two electric truck models – the SANY Heavy Duty Truck (6×4, 350 kWh) and the Light Duty Truck (105 kWh). Over the last two years, EGME has overseen the deployment of 30 Heavy Duty Trucks and 10 Light Duty Trucks with leading global logistics and transport partners, including: DSV, Einride, Emirates Logistics, DB Schenker, Kuehne + Nagel, Red Lines International, Massar Solutions and AVL General Land Transport. Sany trucks are an increasingly visible feature on the roads of the UAE – operating daily across varied applications and industry sectors. Multi-purpose and versatile, Sany Electric trucks are fast becoming the electric commercial vehicles (ECVs) of choice by the likes of container transport operators, first and last-mile deliveries, and aggregate transportation, among many other segments. Of course, each industry sector has their specific challenges and demands, but Sany Electric Trucks continue to prove themselves – time and again – in areas of both performance and viability, and they are particularly at ease in the region's demanding climate and terrain. Located on Stand J20, Dubai World Trade Centre, EGME's participation at the event represents major opportunity to showcase its electric truck business achievements and showcase the new models being added to its fleet offering. The three new models to be unveiled are the:
SANY Electric 8×4 Dump Truck– 25 CBM load capacity, ideal for site, quarry and crusher operations.
Sany Electric 4×2 Chassis 12 Tonne Payload – adaptable for municipality vehicles, mid-mile logistics, and F&B distribution.
Sany Electric 6×4 Tractor head with 588 kWh battery – for extended single-charge range for material and container transport.
