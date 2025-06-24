Crate & Barrel And Chef Daniel Humm Debut First-Ever Home Collection Inspired By Culinary Simplicity

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Chef Daniel's dedication to artistry-on the plate and in his restaurant- brings a fresh and modern perspective to kitchen design and setting a table," said Sebastian Brauer, Senior Vice President of Product Design at Crate & Barrel. "Rooted in his deep appreciation for culinary craft, sustainability and art, this collaboration merges his visionary approach with our design expertise to create a collection that reimagines the beauty and ritual of home cooking."

Drawing inspiration from Daniel's personal appreciation for Bauhaus influence, every piece reflects his eye for detail. Standout pieces from the assortment include the Montreux Wine and Champagne Glasses , which are handblown by a team of nine expert glassmakers in Portugal and the Japanese Clay Cooking Pot , which is a unique piece of art that marries form and function in the kitchen.

"Chef Daniel is a master at his craft and prioritizes sustainability and simplicity, making him the ideal partner to curate a purposeful collection for our customers," said Alicia Waters, Brand President, Crate & Barrel. "This collaboration celebrates thoughtful craftsmanship, designed to inspire joy and creativity in home kitchens everywhere."

"With this collection, I am inviting you into my home," said Chef Daniel Humm. "The pieces reflect the same philosophy I bring to the kitchen every day: simplicity, intention, and a deep respect for craft. I wanted to reimagine the tools we use in the kitchen through the lens of design and purpose. I hope this line inspires others to find beauty in the details and meaning in the everyday rituals of gathering and sharing food."

The Daniel Humm for Crate & Barrel exclusive collection, featuring over 30 pieces, will be available in-store and online at Crate & Barrel beginning June 24th. You can shop the full collection at crateandbarrel/danielhumm and the Crate & Barrel IOS app.

About Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc.

Global specialty retailer Crate & Barrel Holdings Inc. curates inspiration for the modern home, connecting the creative work of artisans and designers to people and places around the world. Known for high-quality products, exclusive designs, and timeless style since 1962, Crate & Barrel Holdings Inc. includes lifestyle brands Crate & Barrel, CB2, Crate & Kids, and Hudson Grace. Today, the company is a member of the Otto Group and operates over 100 Crate & Barrel, CB2, and Hudson Grace stores throughout the U.S. and Canada, with franchise locations in nine countries. More than 200 million customers visit the Company's stores and websites each year. To learn more, visit .

About Daniel Humm

Chef Daniel Humm is a Swiss-born chef, author, speaker, and founder of Daniel Humm Hospitality, the group behind the 3 Michelin-starred Eleven Madison Park, Clemente Bar, and Eleven Madison Home. Widely regarded as one of the world's leading chefs, Humm has earned numerous accolades, including seven James Beard Awards and a record-setting three Michelin stars for Eleven Madison Park since 2011. In 2021, he boldly transitioned the restaurant to a fully plant-based menu, making it the first and only plant-based restaurant in history to receive three Michelin stars. Beyond fine dining, Humm is an advocate for sustainable, equitable food systems, having co-founded the nonprofit Rethink Food and served over one million meals to underserved communities during the pandemic. In 2024, he was named a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Food Education, reflecting his continued commitment to using food as a force for change.

