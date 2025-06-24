403
Israeli Warplanes Target Radar Site in Iran After Ceasefire
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Israeli warplanes targeted a radar installation within Iran, according to a report by Israel's Army Radio, mere hours after a ceasefire was activated to halt a 12-day conflict.
Prior to this strike, Israel detected missile launches from Iran shortly after the ceasefire began. Iran confirmed that Israeli missiles struck its territory roughly 90 minutes into the ceasefire period.
Although the missile activity from Iran reportedly did not result in any casualties, Israel swiftly condemned the action. Israel’s Chief of the General Staff, Eyal Zamir, stated, "In light of the severe violation of the ceasefire ... we will respond with force," following a military assessment of the situation.
Meanwhile, Defense Minister Israel Katz revealed that he had directed the armed forces to carry out "high-intensity strikes against regime targets in the heart of Tehran."
As Israel announced its attack on the Iranian radar system, Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency reported hearing an explosion in Babolsar, a city in Mazandaran province in northern Iran. Ambulances and emergency responders were dispatched to the location.
U.S. President Donald Trump, who had declared the ceasefire, reproached both parties for breaking the truce and called on Israel to exercise restraint. "They both violated the ceasefire," Trump remarked as he left the White House.
Later, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated in a released message that after his discussion with Trump, "Israel has refrained from carrying out further attacks."
