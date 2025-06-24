Treehouse Glamping Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report With Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030

Dublin, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Treehouse Glamping Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Age Group (18-32 Years, 33-50 Years, 51-65 Years, Above 65 Years), Booking Mode (Online, Offline), and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Treehouse Glamping Market was valued at USD 332.4 million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 473.2 million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.90%.

Modern-day consumers are inclined toward the idea of treehouse glamping as it allows them to experience an adventurous escape without compromising on comfort. With amenities including luxury furnishings, soft beds, on-demand services, and the awe-inspiring experience of nature and wildlife, consumers are considering the idea of treehouse glamping attractive compared to regular camping.



Major treehouse glamping providers offer out-in-the-wild camping experiences along with luxurious amenities, including portable toilets, indoor washrooms, comfortable beds, kitchen appliances, electronic entertainment systems, Wi-Fi, and air conditioning. This allows campers to have the perfect combination of overall outdoor and indoor experience, especially for families and couples. This, in turn, is expected to have a positive impact on market growth over the forecast period. Globally, the glamping sector has been witnessing an inflow of investments by hotel brands in emerging regions, including India, Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.

With consistent progress in economic recovery and accommodations picking up pace, companies are investing in the upgradation of existing facilities and shutting down locations that are deemed redundant. In April 2025, Wisconsin Dells started offering new vacation rental options with four new treetop villas. These treetop villas are in Mirror Lake, New York. Similarly, Treehouse Hotel Silicon Valley announced the opening of its new treehouse hotel and acceptance of reservations from March 2025.

Investment mechanisms in the industry have also been evolving from the time of systemic venture capital or family-owned investment firms and crowdfunding to support treehouse glamping companies. For instance, O2 Treehouses, an Oakland-based company, launched an equity crowdfunding campaign for its new venture, Treewalkers. The campaign is aimed at expanding the franchise-based company in the treehouse glamping sector in the U.S.

Treehouse Glamping Market Report Highlights



The 18 - 32 age group dominated the age group segment with a 44.8% share in 2024 and is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period.

The offline booking mode segment held the largest market share in 2024. Online booking mode is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period.

Rising consumer spending on traveling, government support initiatives for glamping, and rising social media influence among youngsters to explore exotic places are the factors driving the growth of the market.

Europe dominated the treehouse glamping market in 2024 owing to factors such as the presence of large forest lands, increasing travel connectivity, and the trend of exploring new and exotic locations.

Key players operating in the treehouse glamping market include TreeHouse Villas Koh Yao, Bangkok Tree House, Rabeang Pasak Treehouse Resort, Keemala, Orion Tree Houses B&B, and Nelson Tree House & Supply. In December 2024, Aristocrat's plan to build treehouses in Swanton Novers Wood entered phase 2. Councilors officially approved this plan in January 2023.

This report addresses:



Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis Product innovation listings for you to stay ahead of the curve

Companies Featured

The major companies featured in this Treehouse Glamping market report include:



TreeHouse Villas Koh Yao

Bangkok Tree House

Rabeang Pasak Treehouse Resort

Keemala

Orion Tree Houses B&B Nelson Tree House & Supply

