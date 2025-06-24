Japan Process Automation Market Transformation Analysis 2025-2034

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Process Automation Market Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The process automation market in Japan reached approximately USD 4 billion in 2024. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.30% between 2025 and 2034, reaching a value of USD 8.09 billion by 2034.



Japan is a global leader in automation and robotics. Japan has the presence of the highest density of robots per manufacturing employee across the globe, with more than 300,000 industrial robots in operation. The ageing population of Japan is a key factor contributing to the growth of the Japan process automation market. Japan has one of the highest life expectancies and is witnessing a decline in the birth rate. This is resulting in labour shortages and higher costs, making it necessary for Japanese companies to automate their operations.

Japan Process Automation Market Trends

The use of distributed control systems, among other system types, which help facility operators monitor and control their operations is a crucial trend in Japan process automation market. Due to its ability to perform on a closed-loop system, it is being widely used for controlling multiple processes at a single facility and also can enhance the visibility of operations in a facility. Japan is witnessing an increased requirement for distributed control systems. The expansion of the energy sector in Japan is further contributing to its increased demand.

Recent Developments

As per the Japan process automation dynamics and trends, Intel announced on May 2024 that it is establishing a partnership with 14 Japanese companies for the development of technology that can automate the back-end chipmaking process such as packaging.

Industry Outlook

According to the Japan process automation industry analysis, the country has around 300,000 industrial robots in operation in 2023, which are deployed in the end-use sectors such as automotive, electronics, and healthcare, among others. The automation and robotics sector is also expected to be fuelled by the Society 5.0 initiative in the country, which relies on the integration of digital technology and human capabilities.

As per the industry reports from 2022, 45% of all industrial robots worldwide were produced by companies in Japan. The shift towards automation is prevalent in sectors such as logistics, food, and pharmaceuticals, among others, for packaging and transport purposes. Japan had around 631 robots working for every 10,000 humans in the manufacturing sector as of 2021, and this number has only gone up since then, contributing to the growth of the process automation industry.

The introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) in factories in Japan has lowered the manpower by about 30%. The government of Japan is investing in programmes and initiatives such as the Society 5.0 initiative that aims to develop a society that integrates digital technology and human capabilities, boosting the process automation industry revenue. The initiative encompasses investments in artificial intelligence, big data, and the Internet of Things.

Technological Advancements and Government Policies Drive the Success of the Japan Market

Technological advancements and adoption of cutting-edge automation solutions.

Industrial efficiency and productivity in manufacturing and other industries.

Favorable government policies and initiatives promoting automation and Industry 4.0 aids Japan process automation demand growth. High standards for quality and precision in manufacturing processes. Challenges Impacting the Japan Market Include High Capital Investment, Technological Integration, and Skilled Personnel Requirements

Significant capital investment is required for advanced automation systems.

Challenges in integrating new automation technologies with existing legacy systems.

Technical complexities and the need for skilled personnel for successful implementation.

Economic volatility affecting investment in automation technologies can negatively impact Japan process automation demand forecast.

Vulnerability to cyber threats and data breaches. Regulatory and compliance issues. Key Trends Shaping the Japan Market Focus on AI, IoT, and Cloud-based Solutions

Adoption of AI and machine learning to enhance automation capabilities and decision-making.

Expansion of cloud-based automation for scalability and flexibility.

Growing use of collaborative robots (Cobots) can boost Japan process automation demand. Increased use of IoT devices and connectivity for real-time monitoring and data analysis. Key Players in the Japan Market and Their Strategic Initiatives

The key players in the Japan process automation market include Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Omron Corporation, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Fanuc Corporation, and Hitachi Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Global Expansion and Localization: Aims for global expansion through new manufacturing facilities and R&D centers in key regions and customising the products to meet the local preferences and regulatory requirements. Advanced Manufacturing Techniques: Leveraging advanced manufacturing techniques such as precision engineering and automation to improve production efficiency and reduce costs can increase Japan process automation market revenue. Omron Corporation

Innovative Product Development: Invests heavily in R&D to develop advanced automation solutions incorporating AI, IoT, and machine learning, continually improving existing products. Collaborative Robots (Cobots): Developing collaborative robots that can work alongside human workers to improve productivity and safety can aid demand of Japan process automation market. Fanuc Corporation

Global Expansion and Localization: Global expansion by establishing new manufacturing sectors in emerging regions and customising their products according to local regulations. Customer-Centric Approach: Providing extensive customer support and training to ensure effective use of their automation solutions can contribute to process automation share in Japan. Hitachi Ltd.

Integration of AI and IoT: Focus on the integration of AI and IoT technologies into automation solutions for establishing smart industrial processes. Sustainable Manufacturing: Focus on developing sustainable manufacturing solutions that reduce energy consumption and improve efficiency can aid Japan process automation industry expansion. Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Focus on Digital Transformation: Yokogawa is driving digital transformation in process automation through its OpreX suite, which integrates control, information, and operation technologies. Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations: Expands market presence through strategic partnerships and collaborations, enhancing product offerings and entering new market segments. Japan Process Automation Market Share

Based on application, the automotive sector contributes to a significant share of the market. The growth of the Japanese automotive sector is driven by rising technological innovations, growing demand for hybrid and electric vehicles, and the dominance of key players like Toyota, Nissan, and Honda.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides a detailed analysis of the following key players in the Japan process automation industry covering their competitive landscape and latest developments like mergers and acquisitions, investments, and product launches:

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

ABB Ltd.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co. Honeywell International Inc. Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 115 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $8.09 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Japan

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook

2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends

4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate

5 Asia Pacific Process Automation Market Overview

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Asia Pacific Process Automation Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 Asia Pacific Process Automation Market Forecast (2025-2034)

6 Japan Process Automation Market Overview

6.1 Key Industry Highlights

6.2 Japan Process Automation Historical Market (2018-2024)

6.3 Japan Process Automation Market Forecast (2025-2034)

7 Japan Process Automation Market by System Type

7.1 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

7.2 Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

7.3 Distributed Control System (DCS)

7.4 Machine Execution System (MES)

7.5 Valves and Actuators

7.6 Electric Motors

7.7 Human Machine Interface (HMI)

7.8 Process Safety Systems

7.9 Sensors and Transmitters

7.10 Others

8 Japan Process Automation Market by Communication Protocol

8.1 Wired Protocol

8.2 Wireless Protocol

9 Japan Process Automation Market by Application

9.1 Oil and Gas

9.2 Chemicals and Mining

9.3 Consumer Goods

9.4 Pharma and Biotech

9.5 Water and Wastewater

9.6 Automotive

9.7 Power

9.8 Others

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 SWOT Analysis

10.1.1 Strengths

10.1.2 Weaknesses

10.1.3 Opportunities

10.1.4 Threats

10.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

10.2.1 Supplier's Power

10.2.2 Buyer's Power

10.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

10.2.4 Degree of Rivalry

10.2.5 Threat of Substitutes

10.3 Key Indicators for Demand

10.4 Key Indicators for Price

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Supplier Selection

11.2 Key Global Players

11.3 Key Regional Players

11.4 Key Player Strategies

11.5 Company Profiles

