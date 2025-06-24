403
Dubai Sports Council Celebrates Future Champions at Dubai Schools Games: A Platform for Talent Discovery and Sporting Excellence
(MENAFN- Dubaisc) Dubai, UAE – June 24, 2025: The Dubai Sports Council has crowned the winners of the fifth edition of the Dubai Schools Games, the largest school sports event of its kind in the emirate. The competition is a key platform for identifying and nurturing young sporting talents and plays a vital role in shaping the future generation of athletes.
Organised in collaboration with ESM, the eve’t’s operational partner, and under the sponsorship of Midea, this ’ear’s Dubai Schools Games attracted record-breaking participation from thousands of students across Dubai.
The awards ceremony was attended by H.E. Khalfan Juma Belhoul, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, H.E. Ghanem Al Hajeri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Sports, H.E. Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General, along with several prominent figures from’Dubai’s sports community.
H.E. Khalfan Belhoul emphasised that the Dubai Schools Games is a practical embodiment of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in making school sports the foundation of a robust athletic structure.
“This event highlights the critical importance of encouraging students to engage in sports as a core element in building strong character, supporting physical and mental health, and fostering the discovery and development of athletic talent”,” Belhoul said.
He add“d: “We are proud to celebrate the success of the Dubai Schools Games, which represents a cornerstone of the Dubai Sports C’uncil’s strategy to discover and nurture young athletes. It also suppor’s Dubai’s broader goal to position itself as a global hub for talent development across all fields, particularly ”n sports.”
Belhoul noted that the Games witnessed wide participation, bringing together more than 84,000 students from diverse nationalities and age groups representing 165 public and private schools across Dubai. The students competed in 22 sports disciplines over nine months, from October 2024 to June 2025.
He pointed out that 9,000 student-athletes advanced to the final competitive stages in both Olympic and non-Olympic sports, providing a valuable platform to identify and develop emerging talents and offering them the chance to compete and showcase their skills in an ideal sporting environment.
Belhoul“concluded: “The significant participation in the Games creates golden opportunities for sports clubs and talent scouts to select promising athletes, integrate them into club teams, and prepare them to reach elite competitive levels. This effort will ultimately strengthen our national teams and enhance the level of sports competition acros” the country.”
Honouring the Champions
The closing ceremony saw more than 300 outstanding student-athletes honoured for their exceptional performances throughout the season, which included months of intense competition. Winners were announced across both primary and secondary school divisions:
Primary School Division:
• First Place: GEMS Modern Academy
• Second Place: Jumeirah Primary School
• Third Place: Dubai English Speaking School
Secondary School Division:
• First Place: GEMS Modern Academy
• Second Place: GEMS Wellington Academy - Al Khail
• Third Place: GEMS Wellington Academy - Silicon Oasis
Accelerating Growth of School Sports
This edition of the Dubai Schools Games further underscored the rapid growth of school sports in the emirate. Thousands of students from public and private schools participated in a diverse range of sports, including: football, volleyball, basketball, handball, table tennis, ice skating, rhythmic gymnastics, fencing, golf, competitions for People of Determination, tennis, swimming, badminton, indoor cricket, wall climbing, outdoor cricket, padel, chess, online chess, e-sports, archery, athletics, netball, and karate. Additionally, a special tournament for teachers was organised as part of the event.
Looking Ahead
Marco Vocale, Commercial Director at ESM, the Games’ organising partner, said“ “The 2024-2025 season has been exceptional in every sense, both in terms of participation levels and the unforgettable sporting moments we witnessed. We are proud of every student, coach, and school that contributed to this success, and we look forward to expanding this platform in the coming seasons to include even more students and provide greater opportunities for competition and athletic developm”nt.”
He a“ded: “The Dubai Schools Games will return next season with new events and sports, aiming to further strengthen student engagement, foster competition, and continue building a strong and promising sports foundation i” Dubai.”
