Monsoon Likely To Arrive In Delhi Today, IMD Forecasts Rain With Thunderstorm And Lightning
It also said that the Southwest monsoon is likely to advance over the remaining parts of the Arabian Sea, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana , Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh , Jammu, and Punjab in the given window.
Therefore, the weather agency has forecast heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning for these areas on Tuesday, June 24.Also Read | Delhi-NCR to get relief from heat, IMD issues nowcast 'light rainfall' warning Delhi weather forecast
The IMD said the national capital will experience a partly cloudy sky on Tuesday, with a likelihood of light rain , thunderstorms, and lightning accompanied by gusty winds.
The maximum temperatures over Delhi are also likely to remain below normal by up to 1 - 3°C.
The Met Department said Delhi will continue to experience a generally cloudy sky, light to moderate rain and below-normal temperatures until Friday, June 27.IMD rain forecast Also Read | Heavy rainfall likely over Northwest India from Wednesday, says IMD West India:
The weather agency has forecasted extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Konkan, Maharashtra, and Gujarat on Tuesday.
Several parts in the region are also likely to witness very heavy rainfall till June 30.Northwest India:
The IMD said Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan will witness isolated heavy rainfall from 24 to 30 June.
Light to moderate rainfall has also been predicted at most places, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph, likely over Northwest India from 24 to 30 June.East and Central India:
The weather agency has predicted isolated heavy rainfall over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh from 24 to 28 June, while the forecast for West Bengal is until June 27.
Madhya Pradesh will likely receive very heavy rainfall on June 28 and 29.Northeast India:
Light to moderate rainfall is forecasted for most places in Northeastern India, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over the next 7 days.
The region is also likely to witness isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in this period.Also Read | Delhi-NCR on IMD's YELLOW ALERT for heavy rains today | Full forecast South Peninsular India:
The IMD forecasted isolated heavy rainfall likely over Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu till June 28.
Coastal Andhra Pradesh is also likely to witness heavy rains on June 27.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment