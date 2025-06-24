403
Serbia Halts Ammunition Exports
(MENAFN) Serbia has temporarily ceased all ammunition exports and will prioritize replenishing its internal stockpiles, President Aleksandar Vucic declared on Monday.
This decision was made in reaction to Russian claims accusing Belgrade of secretly supplying weapons to Ukraine.
The president spoke after convening with the extended board of Serbia’s General Staff.
Addressing local reporters, Vucic stated that the country has “now stopped literally everything and [is] sending it to our army.”
Belgrade is actively looking for new markets to sell its military products, Vucic pointed out, emphasizing that he does not want to jeopardize the livelihoods of approximately 150,000 Serbians—workers in military factories and their families.
Nonetheless, Serbia will implement stricter export regulations, requiring special authorization for any future shipments abroad, he added.
“It will no longer be the case that permission is given by two ministers and the goods flow smoothly. We’ll see what will happen in the future in accordance with the interests of Serbia,” Vucic emphasized.
This statement followed accusations from Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), which alleged that Serbia was covertly sending munitions to Ukraine, despite Belgrade’s claims of neutrality in the ongoing conflict and its historically close relations with Moscow.
“The ammunition produced at Serbian defense plants, primarily for heavy long-range systems, is sent to NATO countries in the interests of Ukraine in the form of full assembly kits.
This allows Kiev to formally receive military products that are no longer Serbian but assembled at defense factories in Western countries,” the SVR stated.
