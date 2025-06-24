Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kazakhstan To Pioneer Next-Generation Industry With Focus On Raw Material Processing

2025-06-24 05:08:23
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 24. Kazakhstan is taking decisive steps toward deep processing of raw materials and industrial production of a new generation, said Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev while speaking at the 37th plenary session of the Foreign Investors Council, Trend reports.

According to the president, Kazakhstan successfully cooperates with Wabtec, Alstom, and Stadler in railway engineering. In particular, Alstom is building service centers in the country and plans to start producing next-generation locomotives from 2028, while Wabtec is investing $200 million in alternative-fuel rolling stock. Stadler Rail has built a plant with a capacity of 100 wagons per year.

President Tokayev highlighted the high potential of Kazakhstan's agro-industrial sector. He noted that the country ranks 6th in the world in terms of agricultural land area and is among the top ten largest grain exporters.

The President of Kazakhstan acknowledged the efforts of foreign investors, including PepsiCo, Fufeng Group, and Dalian Hesheng, for fostering steady local demand and introducing advanced technological solutions.

