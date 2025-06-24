Kazakhstan To Pioneer Next-Generation Industry With Focus On Raw Material Processing
According to the president, Kazakhstan successfully cooperates with Wabtec, Alstom, and Stadler in railway engineering. In particular, Alstom is building service centers in the country and plans to start producing next-generation locomotives from 2028, while Wabtec is investing $200 million in alternative-fuel rolling stock. Stadler Rail has built a plant with a capacity of 100 wagons per year.
President Tokayev highlighted the high potential of Kazakhstan's agro-industrial sector. He noted that the country ranks 6th in the world in terms of agricultural land area and is among the top ten largest grain exporters.
The President of Kazakhstan acknowledged the efforts of foreign
investors, including PepsiCo, Fufeng Group, and Dalian Hesheng, for
fostering steady local demand and introducing advanced
technological solutions.
