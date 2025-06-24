EQS-News: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Disposal

Energiekontor AG: Energiekontor sells German wind park project to multiple private investors

Energiekontor sells German wind park project to multiple private investors Bremen, 24 June 2025 – Energiekontor AG (“Energiekontor”), a leading German project developer and operator of wind and solar parks based in Bremen and listed in the General Standard, has recently sold a German wind park project to multiple private investors. The onshore wind park project sold is the Drensteinfurt-Rieth project in the district of Warendorf in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany. Multiple private investors have purchased the turnkey project. The wind park will have a total generation capacity of around 11 megawatts. Two Enercon E-160 EP5 wind turbines are planned for the location. The individual turbines each have a hub height of around 120 metres and a rotor diameter of 160 metres. The average expected annual yield of the wind park from the first full year of operation is around 24 gigawatt hours – enough to supply more than 7,000 average households with renewable electricity and save more than 18,000 tonnes of CO2 per year. The project was granted an EEG subsidy by the German Federal Network Agency as part of the tender last August. Once commissioned, the wind park will benefit from Energiekontor's long-standing experience in operational management and optimisation support. “This is our second project sale this year, which is very pleasing. At the beginning of June 2025, we sold a very attractive Scottish ready-to-build project that will make a significant contribution to earnings for the current 2025 financial year. In addition, two further transactions are currently in their final stages. Furthermore, sales negotiations are still ongoing for various projects in Germany and abroad, which should be successfully concluded in the coming weeks and months”, says Peter Szabo, CEO of Energiekontor AG.“Apart from this, we are consistently working on expanding our Group's own park portfolio, our second important pillar for regularly recurring income from our own renewable electricity generation.” About Energiekontor AG For almost 35 years, Energiekontor has stood for a solid business policy and extensive experience in renewable energies. Founded in Bremerhaven, Germany, in 1990, the company is among the pioneers in its industry and is now one of Germany's leading project developers. Its core business ranges from the planning and construction to the operational management of wind and solar parks in Germany and abroad. In addition, Energiekontor operates 39 wind and solar parks with a total nominal power of around 444 megawatts in its own portfolio. Around 160 megawatts, which are also earmarked for the Group's own portfolio, are currently under construction. Energiekontor also plays a pioneering role in economic terms and aims to realise the first wind and solar parks in all target markets at market prices as quickly as possible, independently of state subsidies. Along with its headquarters in Bremen, Germany, Energiekontor has offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Augsburg, Berlin, Potsdam and Hildesheim. The company also has branch offices in England, Scotland, Portugal, France and the United States. Since being established, Energiekontor has a proud track record of realising around 170 wind and solar park projects with a total nominal power of more than 1.5 gigawatts. This corresponds to an investment volume of more than 2.2 billion euros. The significantly expanded project pipeline in the first half of 2024 (11.2 gigawatts excluding US project rights) shows the future growth potential and the possible contribution that Energiekontor can make to the expansion of renewable energies. Energiekontor AG (WKN 531350/ISIN DE0005313506/General Standard) is listed on the SDAX of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt. Shares can be traded on all German stock markets.



