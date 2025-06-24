Iran Reveals Casualties In Its Gilan Province Following Israeli Strikes

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Nine people were killed in an attack on the city of Astane Ashrafiya in northern Iran's Gilan Province last night, amid Israeli airstrikes on Iran, Ali Bagheri, deputy governor of the province, told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, 33 people, including 16 civilians, were injured in the attack on four buildings in the city. Five of the injured were taken to hospital, and 28 were treated in outpatient clinics, while 16 of the dead and injured were women and children.

Bagheri said that the building was completely destroyed as a result of the attack and surrounding buildings were damaged by the explosion.

On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran. The attacks killed numerous high-ranking military officials, including Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff; Hossein Salami, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); and Gholam Ali Rashid, head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, along with nine nuclear scientists and other senior figures.

That same evening, Iran launched a retaliatory strike dubbed “Operation True Promise III,” firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets across Israel, including Tel Aviv. The attacks caused civilian casualties and widespread damage.

To note, the US conducted airstrikes targeting three nuclear facilities in Iran on June 22, reportedly causing significant damage.

"We have completed our very successful attack on the three nuclear facilities in Iran, including Ford, Natanz and Isfahan. All aircraft are now outside the airspace of Iran. A full stockpile of bombs was dropped on the main Ford facility. All aircraft are safely returning home", President of the US Donald Trump wrote on the Truth Social social network.