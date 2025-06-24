Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
KPC: Kuwait Crude Oil Drops USD 1.32 To USD 76.32 Pb


2025-06-24 03:04:31
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 24 (KUNA) -- Price of Kuwait crude oil fell by USD 1.32 during Monday's trading to reach USD 76.32 per barrel compared with USD 77.64 pb on Sunday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Tuesday.
Brent crude dropped by USD 5.53 to reach USD 71.48 pb and West Texas Intermediate lost USD 5.53 to USD 68.51 pb. (end)
