403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S. Stocks Surge as Oil Prices Fall
(MENAFN) US equity markets closed higher on Monday, buoyed by a decline in oil prices despite persistent geopolitical unrest in the Middle East.
Markets showed resilience as Iran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest U.S. military installation in the region, in retaliation for Sunday’s American airstrikes targeting three of Iran’s nuclear facilities.
President Donald Trump took to social media to express gratitude toward Iran for providing advance warning of the missile attack, which he credited with preventing casualties.
“Perhaps Iran can now proceed to peace and harmony in the region, and I will enthusiastically encourage Israel to do the same,” Trump stated.
Following Iran's missile launch, which caused no injuries or fatalities, crude oil prices dropped sharply.
Brent crude futures tumbled approximately 7.2%, settling at $71.48 per barrel.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged by 0.89%, adding 374.96 points to close at 42,581.78.
Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.94%, gaining 183.56 points to reach 19,630.98, and the S&P 500 advanced 0.96%, up 57.33 points to finish at 6,025.17.
Investor anxiety eased as the VIX, often called the “fear index,” decreased 3.83% to 19.83.
Markets showed resilience as Iran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest U.S. military installation in the region, in retaliation for Sunday’s American airstrikes targeting three of Iran’s nuclear facilities.
President Donald Trump took to social media to express gratitude toward Iran for providing advance warning of the missile attack, which he credited with preventing casualties.
“Perhaps Iran can now proceed to peace and harmony in the region, and I will enthusiastically encourage Israel to do the same,” Trump stated.
Following Iran's missile launch, which caused no injuries or fatalities, crude oil prices dropped sharply.
Brent crude futures tumbled approximately 7.2%, settling at $71.48 per barrel.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged by 0.89%, adding 374.96 points to close at 42,581.78.
Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.94%, gaining 183.56 points to reach 19,630.98, and the S&P 500 advanced 0.96%, up 57.33 points to finish at 6,025.17.
Investor anxiety eased as the VIX, often called the “fear index,” decreased 3.83% to 19.83.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment