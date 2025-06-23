403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
QFFD, UNHCR Mark World Refugee Day With 'Walk In Their Shoes' Expo
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) In commemoration of World Refugee Day, Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) in collaboration with UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, organised an exhibition titled“Walking in Their Shoes”, at Place Vendome Mall in Lusail.
This unique public exhibition brings to life the personal journeys of displaced people from around the world, giving the public in Qatar the opportunity to experience their stories firsthand.
The exhibition was inaugurated Monday with an opening ceremony attended by Chairperson of QFFD, HE Sheikh Thani bin Hamad al-Thani; Director General of QFFD, Fahad bin Hamad al-Sulaiti; and UNHCR Representative to Qatar, Ahmed Mohsen alongside several distinguished guests.
Attendees were guided through the exhibition, where they explored photos and narratives capturing the resilience and dignity of displaced individuals and families.
Set within a UNHCR family tent, similar to those used in refugee sites, the exhibition showcases a glimpse into the living conditions of those forced to flee their homes. It also highlights the vital support and contributions generously provided by donors such as QFFD, and its impact on the lives of displaced populations globally.
Speaking at the event, the UNHCR Representative to Qatar expressed appreciation for the ongoing collaboration.“No one chooses to be a refugee. People fleeing war and persecution carry with them untold stories of resilience, strength, and hope.
This exhibition helps us all reflect on their journeys and be reminded that behind the numbers are people with dreams, defying adversity to build a brighter future for their families. We are grateful to QFFD for standing with displaced people around the world and for joining us in creating this meaningful space where the public can connect with refugees' stories.”
Reflecting on the significance of this day, Head of Partnership Planning and Evaluation at QFFD, Shaikha al-Shaibi said:“At the Qatar Fund for Development, we remain unwavering in our commitment to supporting forcibly displaced populations.
Through our long-standing partnership with UNHCR, we strive not only to address urgent humanitarian needs but also to invest in long-term resilience and opportunity. This exhibition serves as a powerful call to action, a moment to reaffirm our shared humanity and collective responsibility towards those facing displacement and hardship. It brings to life the individual stories behind the crisis, stories of courage, hope, and perseverance.”
World Refugee Day is an international day designated by the UN to honour refugees around the globe. It falls each year on June 20 and shines a light on the rights, needs and dreams of those forced to flee.
This year, World Refugee Day is marked amid severe aid funding cuts putting millions of lives at risk. According to UNHCR's latest Global Trends Report, there were more than 123mn forcibly displaced people by the end of 2025, including 42.7mn refugees and 73.5mn internally displaced people.
The“Walking in Their Shoes” exhibition is open to the public free of charge from June 22 to 27 at Place Vendome Mall, offering an opportunity to learn about the realities faced by forcibly displaced people and the joint UNHCR-QFFD humanitarian efforts to support them.
This unique public exhibition brings to life the personal journeys of displaced people from around the world, giving the public in Qatar the opportunity to experience their stories firsthand.
The exhibition was inaugurated Monday with an opening ceremony attended by Chairperson of QFFD, HE Sheikh Thani bin Hamad al-Thani; Director General of QFFD, Fahad bin Hamad al-Sulaiti; and UNHCR Representative to Qatar, Ahmed Mohsen alongside several distinguished guests.
Attendees were guided through the exhibition, where they explored photos and narratives capturing the resilience and dignity of displaced individuals and families.
Set within a UNHCR family tent, similar to those used in refugee sites, the exhibition showcases a glimpse into the living conditions of those forced to flee their homes. It also highlights the vital support and contributions generously provided by donors such as QFFD, and its impact on the lives of displaced populations globally.
Speaking at the event, the UNHCR Representative to Qatar expressed appreciation for the ongoing collaboration.“No one chooses to be a refugee. People fleeing war and persecution carry with them untold stories of resilience, strength, and hope.
This exhibition helps us all reflect on their journeys and be reminded that behind the numbers are people with dreams, defying adversity to build a brighter future for their families. We are grateful to QFFD for standing with displaced people around the world and for joining us in creating this meaningful space where the public can connect with refugees' stories.”
Reflecting on the significance of this day, Head of Partnership Planning and Evaluation at QFFD, Shaikha al-Shaibi said:“At the Qatar Fund for Development, we remain unwavering in our commitment to supporting forcibly displaced populations.
Through our long-standing partnership with UNHCR, we strive not only to address urgent humanitarian needs but also to invest in long-term resilience and opportunity. This exhibition serves as a powerful call to action, a moment to reaffirm our shared humanity and collective responsibility towards those facing displacement and hardship. It brings to life the individual stories behind the crisis, stories of courage, hope, and perseverance.”
World Refugee Day is an international day designated by the UN to honour refugees around the globe. It falls each year on June 20 and shines a light on the rights, needs and dreams of those forced to flee.
This year, World Refugee Day is marked amid severe aid funding cuts putting millions of lives at risk. According to UNHCR's latest Global Trends Report, there were more than 123mn forcibly displaced people by the end of 2025, including 42.7mn refugees and 73.5mn internally displaced people.
The“Walking in Their Shoes” exhibition is open to the public free of charge from June 22 to 27 at Place Vendome Mall, offering an opportunity to learn about the realities faced by forcibly displaced people and the joint UNHCR-QFFD humanitarian efforts to support them.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment