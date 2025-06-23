Empowering Youth, Protecting The Planet: United Nations Support Office In Somalia (UNSOS) Partners With Somali Universities To Train Future Environmental Advocates

Twenty-five students from SIMAD University in Mogadishu were given one day training on the practical management of wastewater and solid waste to help prevent pollution of the environment. The session took place at the UNSOS environmental installations, namely the wastewater treatment plants and waste management yard. This training aimed to equip students with hands-on skills for effective waste handling and environmental protection.

This initiative is spearheaded by the UNSOS Environmental Unit, with the aim of linking theoretical knowledge with practical management of the environment, for the benefit of fourth-year public health students. The initiative directly addresses the practical educational gaps in science, which is critical for Somalia's environmental protection.“UNSOS is committed to supporting locals through the building the capacity as part of our environmental management system,” says Jama, UNSOS Environmental Affairs Officer.

Since the inception of the program in November 2024, UNSOS has trained 58 undergraduate students in solid waste and wastewater management at the UN facilities in Mogadishu. Jazeera University was the first to partner with UNSOS on this initiative, and it has now been joined by SIMAD University. By collaborating with academic institutions, UNSOS aims to foster a new generation of environmental advocates and professionals who can contribute to Somalia's environmental protection and public health goals.

“I have learnt a lot that will enhance my experience. I have practically undertaken what I studied in theory, Garbage is not all waste; it includes materials that can be beneficial to the people and the environment, instead of just being dumped around. We can profit from reusable and recyclable materials like plastics, rather than allow them to negatively impact our health and the environment”, said Muna Hassan Warsame, a passionate advocate for environmental change in her final year of Public Health at SIMAD University. =

The students' first field visit was to a waste management facility, a central hub for waste collected daily from 43 designated points within the UN and African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) compounds. There, they observed the critical segregation process, a routine operation aimed at reducing the volume for final disposal and enhancing recycling efficiency.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS).