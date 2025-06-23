Pbkminer Surges Ahead As AI Deployment Yields Record User Gains

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York City, NY, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Having recently deployed predictive intelligence across its global mining network, PBKMiner is seeing a significant boost in operational data and profits for its users. With the AI backend and system now completely deployed, PBK Miner is excited to report improved efficiency, reduced energy waste, and increased profitability reported in user accounts.

This process is opting into the company's strategic rollout of an intelligent decision-making engine which automatically rebalances how a resource is used based on available network conditions, token price, and power flow. With the AI squeezing every aspect of the backend process, PBK Miner has less energy slack, more predictable rewards and less disruption from its own actions on the network.

“Since implementation, we've observed a 22% improvement in performance consistency and an overall boost in mining output across the board,” said Paul Brian Keeley , President of PBK Miner.“It's proving exactly what we envisioned - a smarter, self-adjusting system that creates a meaningful difference in daily user returns.”

The AI backbone actively reads live signals from blockchain congestion points, asset momentum patterns, and machine-level hardware metrics. As a result, when token values shift or certain chains experience peak activity, PBK Miner responds in milliseconds, rerouting processes to maximize uptime and user benefit.

This has had a tangible impact on participants, with miners across more than 180 nations reporting improved day-to-day earnings. Whether they are operating short-term contracts or engaging in longer staking cycles, the AI-enhanced framework has added a layer of intelligence that significantly reduces exposure to volatility.

One notable advantage is the platform's ability to auto-switch between asset pools depending on profit ratios and energy prices. This smart reallocation feature is especially impactful in today's fast-moving digital markets, where milliseconds can define returns.

Key improvements from PBK Miner's AI refinement include:



Consistent daily profit generation even during network slowdowns

Smart grid workload balancing tied to renewable energy surpluses

Minimal downtime due to proactive failure prediction algorithms Real-time resource reallocation between mining assets based on trend triggers

The platform remains rooted in its environmental mission, leveraging renewable sources like hydro, solar, and wind for all mining activity. Now empowered with adaptive decision-making, PBK Miner can direct mining loads to the most energy-efficient zones depending on regional weather or power grid fluctuations.

“Mining doesn't have to come at the cost of the planet or users' peace of mind,” Keeley added.“We built a system that listens, learns, and adjusts-and the feedback from our global community confirms it's working exactly as intended.”

With over 8 million users globally and consistent infrastructure expansion, PBK Miner continues to define a new class of sustainable, intelligent mining for both retail and institutional participants.

About PBK Miner

PBK Miner, a UK-based supplier of digital asset infrastructure, was incorporated in 2019. The company is focused entirely on a hands-off method for crypto miners that is powered entirely by clean energy. The platform allows individuals and institutions with no need for hardware or barriers to mining efficiently.

