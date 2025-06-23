Iran Launches Six Missiles At US Military Base In Qatar

Iran fired six missiles at the Al-Udeid U.S. military base in Qatar, an Israeli official told Axios on Tuesday. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard confirmed the attack.

In a statement, Iran's armed forces said the“Beshrat Fath” operation or“News of Victory” was carried out with the authorization of Iran's Supreme National Security Council. Loud explosions were heard in Doha and Lusail, and bright streaks were seen across the night sky.

Iranian officials said that the number of missiles matched the number of bombs the U.S. had dropped on Iran's nuclear facilities earlier. Qatar responded by stating it had successfully intercepted all missiles and reserved its right to respond under international law.

The Wall Street Journal, citing U.S. officials, reported that Iran had been moving missile launchers into position across the region prior to the attack. Qatar temporarily closed its airspace during the escalation.

Al-Udeid, the largest U.S. base in the region and home to America's Middle East Central Command, remained operational after the attack.

This exchange raises serious fears of further escalation between Iran and the United States and its allies. Analysts warn that the region could face increased instability if diplomatic channels do not prevail.

Both Washington and Tehran now face mounting pressure to de-escalate the tense situation. Without rapid diplomatic interventions, the risk of a broader regional confrontation remains high.

