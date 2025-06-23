Harry Sidhu Urges Support For Immigrant Success And Local Empowerment

MENAFN - GetNews)



Harry SidhuFormer Anaheim Mayor Shares Life Lessons and Calls for Grassroots Action to Help New Americans Thrive

ANAHEIM, CA - June 23, 2025 - Former Mayor of Anaheim, Harry Sidhu, is calling on Americans to take action in their own communities to support immigrant success, economic mobility, and the power of second chances. In a recent interview titled“Harry Sidhu: From Six Dollars to City Hall”, the retired public servant shared personal experiences and hard-won lessons that offer a roadmap for building stronger, more inclusive cities.

Born in India and arriving in the U.S. in 1974 with just six dollars in his pocket, Sidhu worked as a janitor while attending community college. He went on to earn an engineering degree from Drexel University, become a successful franchise owner, and ultimately serve as Anaheim's Mayor from 2018 to 2022.

“My story isn't special because I made it,” Sidhu says.“It's a reminder that people still arrive here every day with nothing. What they need is a shot. A real chance. A helping hand.”

A Path Paved with Perseverance

During his term as Mayor, Sidhu championed efforts to expand access to housing, job training, and small business opportunities-particularly for first-generation families and underserved residents.

He opened an emergency homeless shelter in his first few months in office. He also launched initiatives to support Spanish-speaking entrepreneurs and helped distribute more than $70 million in pandemic relief across Anaheim.

“When I was starting out, no one was handing out grants. I worked nights at a Holiday Inn just to pay for classes,” Sidhu said.“But I always remembered what my father told me-work hard, and stay committed. That's what I try to pass on.”

According to a 2024 Pew Research Center study, first-generation immigrants now make up nearly 14% of the U.S. population, and they start businesses at nearly twice the rate of native-born citizens. Despite this, many face barriers like lack of credit history, limited language access, and few professional networks.

Sidhu believes the key to overcoming these challenges is community support, not just policy.

“You don't need a badge or a title to help someone,” he says.“You can introduce them to a lender. Share your story. Teach them how to apply for a loan or fill out a business license. That's real power.”

Empowering People to Act Locally

Sidhu isn't just advocating for big-picture solutions-he's urging individuals to get involved in small but meaningful ways.



Mentor a first-generation student.

Volunteer at a job centre.

Support immigrant-owned small businesses. Help a neighbour navigate housing or healthcare options.

“The American Dream isn't gone,” Sidhu says.“But it needs people behind it-people willing to say, 'Come on in, let me show you the way.' That's how we build real community.”

Looking Ahead: Building on a Legacy

Now retired, Sidhu continues to speak on topics like leadership, immigration, and service. His story has become a case study in perseverance-one that highlights not only the personal journey of an immigrant, but also the power of policy shaped by lived experience.

“I've seen what happens when people are given a second chance. I've also seen what happens when we ignore those on the margins,” Sidhu said.“We can't afford to turn away from the people working hardest to belong.”

Call to Action: Start With One Person

Harry Sidhu's message is simple: You don't need to change the world. Just change the world for someone.

Support can look like a conversation, a referral, a ride to a job interview, or simply a few words of encouragement. These small acts create ripples that shape entire communities.

About Harry Sidhu

Harry Sidhu is a retired engineer, entrepreneur, and former Mayor of Anaheim, California. An immigrant from India, he has spent his life advocating for education, opportunity, and grassroots leadership. He is a recipient of the Distinguished Career Intelligence Medal and continues to speak on resilience, business, and civic impact.

“We all have six dollars of something,” Sidhu says.“It's what we build with it that counts.”