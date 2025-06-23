2024 EICMA QJMOTOR Shining With Technological Confidence

MENAFN - GetNews) At the 2024 EICMA, a leading global two-wheeler trend, top motorcycle brand QJMOTOR made a strong appearance in Milan, becoming one of the biggest highlights of the event. Through the release of multiple flagship new models such as SRK1000, SFA 1000, and SFU 1000R, as well as the impressive lineup of over 60 motorcycles on site, QJMOTOR fully demonstrated its powerful scientific and technological manufacturing strength in "building motorcycles for the world"!







With a Global Perspective, QJMOTOR Showcases Internationally Leading Strength

At this EICMA, QJMOTOR's 1,600 square meter booth was crowded with visitors, and there was a constant stream of audience members inquiring, photographing, and live streaming, showcasing its global influence.

As a leader in the motorcycle industry, QJMOTOR relies on its deep manufacturing heritage and integration with international cutting-edge technology, and is committed to becoming a pioneer in the global riding field. The brand fully absorbs advanced international motorcycle manufacturing technologies and experiences, combines them with its own innovative strength, and creates high-end, intelligent, and personalized motorcycle products for global consumers.

As one of the leading enterprises in China's motorcycle industry, QJMOTOR Motorcycle is backed by Geely Technology Group. In May 2020, it launched its high-end motorcycle brand - QJMOTOR. Relying on QJMOTOR Motorcycle's 35 years of manufacturing experience and fully absorbing the motorcycle manufacturing technology and experience of the century-old Italian motorcycle company BENELLI, QJMOTOR aims to become a global leader in the riding field, committed to creating high-end, intelligent, and personalized products, making motorcycles for the world with the hard power of technological innovation.

At this exhibition, QJMOTOR confidently showcased its full range of new products to the world, including over 60 models from its "SRK, SRK RR, SRV, SRT" series of two-wheelers, scooters, electric two-wheelers, and all-terrain vehicles, covering street bikes, sport bikes, adventure bikes, cruisers, scooters, commuters, and electric products, fulfilling the needs of different global travel scenarios and user demands in an overflowing manner, continuously gaining recognition from more global users.

It can be said that whether it's the scale of participation, the specifications of the exhibition, or the showcasing of its achievements in technological innovation, product manufacturing, and brand globalization, QJMOTOR has demonstrated an unprecedented level of openness and confidence, fully showcasing its strategic ambition to pursue "the world's leader".







Fully Armed, Born to Fight: SRK1000 Makes Global Debut

At this exhibition, the SRK1000 liter-class four-cylinder naked bike became the focus of attention. This model is equipped with a 921cc liquid-cooled four-cylinder inline engine re-tuned by the QJMOTOR team, with a maximum power of 120 kW/13600rpm (163 hp) and a maximum torque of 90Nm/11000rpm, delivering strong and smooth output. The motorcycle is equipped with Marzocchi adjustable inverted front suspension, multi-link centrally mounted rear suspension, and Brembo front 320mm dual-disc and rear 260mm single-disc brake system, supplemented by cornering ABS and TCS systems, providing excellent braking performance and safety. The 835mm seat height, 1425mm wheelbase, and ergonomic design bring a comfortable riding experience, while the luxurious configurations such as the 5.5-inch TFT speedometer screen, tire pressure monitoring, and cruise control make it an eye-catching focal point.

The debut of SRK1000 not only enhances the competitive landscape of the global motorcycle market but also demonstrates the strong capabilities of Chinese motorcycle brands to Europe and the world.

QJMOTOR Launches Stunning New All-Terrain Vehicle Products

In addition to SRK1000, QJMOTOR also launched two all-terrain vehicle models, SFA1000 and SFU1000 R.







As a high-performance ATV model, SFA1000 is equipped with a 68kW/7300rpm engine and EPS power-assisted steering system, featuring multi-stage adjustable air suspension, an integrated backrest seat, and a 7-inch TFT large-screen speedometer. While ensuring strong power and excellent off-road performance, it provides high durability and a comfortable driving experience. Its all-terrain tires, 3,500-pound winch, and front and rear trailer ball design make it stable and reliable even in harsh environments, suitable for off-road exploration, outdoor work, and emergency rescue.







The new UTV model SFU1000 R is powered by a twin-cylinder liquid-cooled engine with a maximum power of 65kW/7250rpm and a maximum torque of 95Nm/6250rpm. It is equipped with a 5-inch TFT speedometer, LED headlights, multi-stage adjustable shock absorbers, and other configurations. Coupled with a 392L reversible rear cargo box, it can meet users' multiple needs and is an ideal choice in the UTV field.

Deeply Cultivating Top-Level Events to Shape Brand Culture, QJMOTOR Accelerates Globalization with an Independent Stance

While making motorcycles for the world, QJMOTOR is also accelerating its brand globalization through multi-dimensional breakthroughs with an independent stance.

With the goal of becoming a global leader in the riding field, QJMOTOR participates in the world's top WSBK events, putting mass-produced models to the test in fierce top-level competitions. While verifying and improving its products, it also rapidly accumulates motorcycle manufacturing technology experience and gains recognition from a large number of global motorcycle fans and users.

At the same time, QJMOTOR is also actively promoting its overseas localization operation strategy. Based on a thorough understanding of laws and regulations, cultural customs, and user needs, it customizes localized operation strategies and product solutions suitable for each regional market. It strengthens brand building from various aspects such as service systems, product promotion, and social media exposure, and builds a localized QJMOTOR brand culture for different cultural systems, organizing local motorcycle cultural activities to fully showcase the unique charm of Chinese motorcycle brands to motorcycle enthusiasts around the world.

In the context of global mobility transformation, QJMOTOR is fully focusing on global user needs, comprehensively exerting efforts in multiple dimensions such as technological strength, product strength, and brand strength, and accelerating its globalization pace. In the future, QJMOTOR will continue to take the lead in promoting the innovative development of the motorcycle industry and bring more high-quality products and services to global consumers.