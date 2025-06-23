Sodium Perborate Market Outlook, Trend Analysis, Current Growth, Future Scope And Global Forecast 2025-2030

MENAFN - GetNews) The Sodium Perborate market is witnessing steady demand, driven by its applications in detergents, bleaching agents, and oral care products. Its eco-friendly profile and oxygen-releasing properties further support market growth. Key players such as Evonik Industries, Solvay, OCI Peroxygens, and Indian Peroxide Ltd. are focusing on innovation and capacity expansion to strengthen their global presence and meet evolving regulatory and consumer demands.

The sodium perborate market is expected to reach USD 184.0 million by 2030 from USD 153.3 million in 2025, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global industry, including sodium perborate market size , share, demand, industry development status, and forecasts for the next few years. The demand for sodium perborate is consistently increasing across industries such as healthcare, detergents, and textiles. As a potent bleaching agent and disinfectant, sodium perborate enhances efficacy while aligning with stringent environmental regulations. The industry's shift toward low-toxicity and high-efficiency formulations is becoming increasingly prominent as production methodologies advance. This transition to sustainable alternatives, characterized by high performance, is a critical factor influencing the market's future landscape.

Download PDF Brochure:

Sodium perborate tetrahydrate segment accounted for largest share of sodium perborate market in 2024

In 2024, sodium perborate tetrahydrate emerged as the leading product type in the global sodium perborate market, owing to its high oxygen content and stability. As a result of its significant stain removal and disinfectant properties, the product is also used extensively as an ingredient for laundry detergents, cleaning products, and bleach products. It is effective in most cleaning formulations since it can release hydrogen peroxide in solutions. Its widespread use also rests on the fact that the substance has good handling characteristics and compatibility with other detergent ingredients. Sodium perborate tetrahydrate will be in high demand in the future as industries and consumers look for efficient and eco-friendly cleaning products to a greater extent.

Household & industrial cleaning segment accounted for largest share of sodium perborate market in 2024

Household & industrial cleaning was the leading segment in the global sodium perborate market in 2024. This dominance can be attributed to sodium perborate's efficacy as a disinfectant and bleaching agent, which has led to its widespread incorporation in household laundry detergents, surface cleaning surfactants, and various industrial cleaners. Its active oxygen-releasing properties enhance both stain removal and odor neutralization, aligning well with the increasing consumer preference for sustainable and high-performance cleaning products. Additionally, the increased focus on hygiene and sanitation in both residential and commercial settings has further spurred the demand for sodium perborate. As industries and consumers prioritize eco-friendly and effective cleaning solutions, sodium perborate is poised to continue playing a critical role in this market segment.

Get a Sample Copy of This Report:

Europe held second-largest share of global sodium perborate market in 2024

In 2024, Europe held the second-largest global market share, led by stringent environmental laws and an increasing demand for green cleaning products. The regional demand is supported by the replacement of hydrogen peroxide in home cleaning and laundry care applications. Leading manufacturers in the region are investing in eco-friendly formulations to cater to the needs of consumers and legal regulations. The high focus on sustainability and innovation ensures its continued leadership in the global market despite challenges such as the reduced efficacy of sodium perborate below 60°C. The availability of well-established detergent and cleaning material manufacturers also supports the region's leadership in the sodium perborate market.

Sodium Perborate Companies

The report profiles key companies, including Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Evonik Treibacher GmbH (Austria), Belinka Perkemija, d.o.o. (Slovenia), Fengchen Group Co., Ltd. (China), Acuro Organics Limited (India), Kishida Chemical Co.,Ltd. (Japan), Catalynt (US), Junsei Chemical Co.,Ltd. (Japan), and Noah Chemicals (US).

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US) is a global leader in scientific solutions, dedicated to advancing healthcare and research by providing innovative technologies, comprehensive services, and unparalleled expertise. The company operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services. The Life Sciences Solutions segment offers a broad portfolio of reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, drug discovery, vaccine production, and disease diagnosis. The Analytical Instruments segment offers various precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for several scientific and industrial uses. The Specialty Diagnostics segment offers a broad portfolio of diagnostic test kits, reagents, culture media, instruments, and associated products to healthcare, clinical, pharmaceutical, industrial, and food safety laboratories. The Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services business segment offers a total portfolio of lab essentials, using a mix of self-manufactured and outsourced products supplemented with comprehensive services. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has operations in 400 locations around the globe, including offices, distribution facilities, manufacturing facilities, and specialty sites.

Merck KGaA (Germany) is a premier global manufacturer and supplier to the life sciences industry, delivering innovative solutions and services that empower research, development, and production across biotechnology and pharmaceutical therapeutics. The company operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Science, and Electronics. The Life Sciences segment provides a broad portfolio of products, solutions, and CDMO services to support research, diagnostics, and biopharmaceutical manufacture in global markets. The Healthcare business provides a diversified portfolio of therapies in oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and metabolic disorders with global patient access in the face of market challenges. The Electronics segment is central to the semiconductor value chain, providing advanced materials, metrology tools, and services for manufacturing high-performance chips, particularly Al and high-performance computing. Merck KGaA has a presence in 87 locations globally and focuses on innovation in its Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics business segments.

Inquire Before Buying:

Evonik Treibacher GmbH (Austria) is a world leader and specialty chemical solution supplier for various industrial applications. Evonik Treibacher GmbH is a joint venture between Treibacher Industrie AG and Evonik Industries AG, two global leaders in the chemical industry. The firm has two production facilities located in Rheinfelden, Germany, and Althofen, Austria. Additionally, it has developed a highly effective logistics network, using major Mediterranean and North European ports to ensure smooth international transportation. It is a leading manufacturer of persalt products formulated to satisfy the bleaching needs of new detergents and dishwashing products. With high stability in mind, optimal performance, and long-term efficiency, the firm ensures its products provide consistent and reliable output in multiple applications.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes , as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies – helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.