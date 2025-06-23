403
Stahl Unveils Blacksmith Signature Cast Iron Tawas For Timeless Indian Kitchens
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, 23 June 2025: Stahl, India's fastest growing cookware brand, proudly introduces the Blacksmith Signature range of cast iron tawas, a collection designed for perfecting everyday staples. Thoughtfully designed for timeless yet modern Indian kitchens, this precision-engineered range comprises of dosa and roti tawas with each tawa designed to handle a variety of cooking styles with consistent performance.
The Blacksmith Signature collection is an extension of Stahl's pioneering Blacksmith cast iron range, which introduced India's first lightweight cast iron cookware line. The Blacksmith Signature collection bridges the gap between traditional cooking methods and the evolving needs of modern kitchens, enabling home cooks to prepare meals more efficiently, quickly, and with greater ease.
Precision matters in everyday cooking, and the Blacksmith Signature tawas are built to deliver just that. Crafted for home cooks who value precision and authenticity, this range marries traditional craftsmanship without compromising on modern demands. Each tawa is pre-seasoned with 100% natural corn oil, free from synthetic coatings or chemicals. With exceptional heat retention that ensures even cooking, naturally heat-resistant and ergonomic beechwood handles for durability and comfort, the Blacksmith Signature range delivers a seamless cooking experience from stovetop to table, while being fully compatible across gas, induction, and other cooktops.
The range features two roti tawas (26 cm and 28 cm) and two dosa tawas (28 cm and 30 cm), thoughtfully sized to suit a variety of cooking styles and preferences. With a clean, minimal aesthetic and a robust, performance-focused build, these tawas are crafted to withstand daily use while elevating the cooking experience. Be it for the perfectly crisp dosas, or the gloriously puffed phulkas, the Blacksmith Signature cast iron tawas are the hallmark of craftsmanship that shows how tradition can be perfected for today.
Speaking about the range, Mr. Dhruv Agarwal, Director & CEO, Stahl said,“At Stahl, we've always strived to combine traditional values with modern innovation, and the Blacksmith Signature range of tawas is a true reflection of that. Cast iron has been a trusted material in Indian kitchens, and with this collection, we've perfected it for today's cooks: safe, natural, easy to use, and built to last. From its clean aesthetic to its uncompromising performance, every detail of the range is designed to support everyday cooking with ease and authenticity. We remain committed to developing high-quality cookware that not only meets functional needs but also connects deeply with the rituals of traditional homes.”
The Blacksmith Signature cast iron tawas are starting from INR 2,880 and are available in retail stores, on Stahl's D2C website, and on the leading e-commerce marketplace Amazon.
At its heart, this collection is about more than just cookware; it is about helping home cooks uphold a quiet promise: that the food served at the table will always reflect care, effort, and a touch of pride. Stahl understands this deeply and reaffirms its commitment to those who believe that getting the little things right makes the difference.
About Stahl:
Stahl emerged from three decades of experience in manufacturing world-class products under Autopress India. In a span of 10 years since its inception, Stahl is today one of the leading names in the Indian cookware industry, benchmarked for its exceptional product design, precision engineering and superior craftsmanship. The brand is focused on making intuitive and innovative kitchen tools, designed especially to suit Indian food, homes and kitchens - with very high safety standards leveraging the best global technology practices.
About Stahl:
Stahl emerged from three decades of experience in manufacturing world-class products under Autopress India. In a span of 10 years since its inception, Stahl is today one of the leading names in the Indian cookware industry, benchmarked for its exceptional product design, precision engineering and superior craftsmanship. The brand is focused on making intuitive and innovative kitchen tools, designed especially to suit Indian food, homes and kitchens - with very high safety standards leveraging the best global technology practices.
