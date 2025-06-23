Education Ministry Postpones All Exams Scheduled For Tomorrow
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education announced on Monday that all exams scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday, June 24, 2025, for all grades, including secondary certificate students, will be postponed.
“In line with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education's commitment to the well-being of its students, it has been decided to postpone all exams scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday, June 24, 2025, for all grades, including secondary certificate students,” the ministry said in a statement.
“The exams will resume starting Wednesday, June 25, 2025, with students required to adhere to the subject order as previously announced in the official schedule. This decision stems from the Ministry's dedication to providing a calm and stable environment for its students, offering them additional time for review and preparation, which in turn supports them mentally and academically and enhances their readiness to take the exams in the best possible conditions,” it added.
The Ministry further called on all students and parents to rely only on official information channels, reaffirming its commitment to keeping everyone regularly updated on any developments or relevant decisions through its accredited platforms.
