LG's CORDZEROTM A9 VACUUM RANGE IS THE ULTIMATE SUMMER ALLY FOR A FRESH, DUST-FREE HOME

DUBAI, June, 2025 – With the UAE summer in full swing, LG Electronics (LG) is keen to keep the home clean, with its comprehensive CordZeroTM A9 vacuum cleaner range. Designed to maintain a fresh and dust-free environment throughout the warmer months, the A9 series offers premium, reliable cleaning solutions tailored to a wide variety of Middle East lifestyles.

LG understands that a truly clean home is a comfortable home, especially during the summer, and the CordZeroTM A9 lineup embodies that philosophy, providing powerful, versatile, and user-friendly products, where each model within the series delivers the ultimate in cordless convenience; free from the limitations of power outlets and tangled cords.

Beneath their sleek designs, these vacuums boast powerful suction, effortlessly tackling dust, debris, and allergens across an array of floor types, from hard surfaces to carpets, while the intuitive design promises comfortable handling and ease of maintenance, with features like simple dustbin emptying and washable filters, ensuring that maintaining a pristine home is always a breeze.

The diversity within the LG CordZeroTM A9 range, too, promises a perfect match for every UAE household.

Offering a streamlined yet powerful cleaning experience, the LG CordZeroTM A9T-LITE – the first self-emptying stick vacuum – combines the convenience of cordless operation with robust suction, as well as LG ThinQTM app compatibility, allowing users to manage the vacuum remotely, setting preferred cleaning modes and receiving maintenance alerts.

For even more everyday efficiency, the LG CordZeroTM A9 Core models – like the A9K-SOLO with its brushless Smart Inverter MotorTM with AEROScienceTM spinning at high speed to generate 220W of powerful suction – can lift dirt particles easily to provide versatile cleaning capabilities, making them ideal for regular household upkeep.

LG CordZeroTM A9L-SLIM is as lightweight and agile as its name suggests, boasting a maneuverability perfect for quick clean-ups and reaching tight spaces. At only 1.97kg, complemented by its slim profile and core A9 series benefits – powerful cleaning, cordless freedom, and easy maintenance – the A9 Air is an excellent companion for retaining cleanliness with minimal effort, especially in homes with intricate layouts or frequent light cleaning needs.

For those seeking the pinnacle of hands-free cleaning and advanced features, the LG CordZeroTM A9T Ultra stands tall with its innovative all-in-one tower, which not only charges the vacuum, but automatically empties the dustbin, eliminating direct contact with dust. It further enhances convenience with KOMPRESSORTM technology for increased dustbin capacity and a dual battery pack for extended run time, making it ideal for large homes.

More still, proving the Ultra is the ultimate, owners can reduce cleaning time further by vacuuming and mopping at the same time thanks to its Power DriveTM Mop.

With the LG CordZeroTM A9 vacuum cleaner range, maintaining a fresh, dust-free home this summer is not just achievable, but genuinely effortless.

