Qatar Says 'Reserves Right To Respond' Iran Says Action Poses No Threat To 'Brotherly' Nation


2025-06-23 02:28:09
Qatar said it reserves the right to respond directly and in accordance with international law after Iran targeted the Al Udeid US military base in Doha in response to a US attack on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Qatar confirmed that no casualties have been reported, and condemned the attack.

Meanwhile, Iran's top security body said the action does not pose any threat to "friendly and brotherly" Qatar. It added that the US base was far from urban facilities and residential areas.

Armed forces used the same number of bombs that the US had used in attacking Iran's nuclear facilities, Iran's top security body added.

