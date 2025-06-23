Study: Trees Have Major Cooling Effect Even In Extreme Heat
-
Original
Even in extreme heat above 39°C, plane trees continue to evaporate large amounts of water, thereby cooling their surroundings, the study published on Monday found.
This is good news for urban areas. Days with temperatures above 30°C are becoming more frequent. The next important step is to find out how effectively other tree species transpire in extreme heat.
Trees in cities cool their surroundings by evaporating water through their leaves. This process works like sweating: evaporation draws heat from the environment, causing the air temperature to drop.
If leaf temperatures rise above 30-35°C photosynthesis no longer works – the leaf pores close to prevent water loss.More More Climate solution for the future: How to keep cities cool during heatwaves?
This content was published on Aug 29, 2024 How can hot summers be made more tolerable for city-dwellers? SWI swissinfo asked an expert at the federal technology institute ETH Zurich.Read more: Climate solution for the future: How to keep cities cool during heatwaves
