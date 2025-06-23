Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Study: Trees Have Major Cooling Effect Even In Extreme Heat

Study: Trees Have Major Cooling Effect Even In Extreme Heat


2025-06-23 02:14:49
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Plane trees in cities have an important cooling effect even in extreme heat, according to a new study by the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research (WSL). This challenges earlier assumptions that the cooling effect of trees reaches its limits at 30-35° degrees Celsius. This content was published on June 23, 2025 - 10:49 3 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Deutsch de Bäume kühlen Städte besser als bisher angenommen Original Read more: Bäume kühlen Städte besser als bisher angenomme

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Even in extreme heat above 39°C, plane trees continue to evaporate large amounts of water, thereby cooling their surroundings, the study published on Monday found.

This is good news for urban areas. Days with temperatures above 30°C are becoming more frequent. The next important step is to find out how effectively other tree species transpire in extreme heat.

Trees in cities cool their surroundings by evaporating water through their leaves. This process works like sweating: evaporation draws heat from the environment, causing the air temperature to drop.

If leaf temperatures rise above 30-35°C photosynthesis no longer works – the leaf pores close to prevent water loss.

More More Climate solution for the future: How to keep cities cool during heatwaves?

This content was published on Aug 29, 2024 How can hot summers be made more tolerable for city-dwellers? SWI swissinfo asked an expert at the federal technology institute ETH Zurich.

Read more: Climate solution for the future: How to keep cities cool during heatwaves

MENAFN23062025000210011054ID1109711802

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search