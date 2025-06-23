The Future Of Saffron: How Robotics And Indoor Farms Are Transforming Red Gold Production

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) The future of saffron: From ancient fields to high-tech indoor farms

June 23, 2025 by Sam Francis

Saffron, often dubbed“red gold”, is the world's most expensive spice – a testament to its unique flavor, vibrant color, and labor-intensive cultivation.

Historically, this prized spice has been a luxury commodity, with its high price maintained by traditional farming methods and limited supply.

However, a new wave of innovation, driven by high-tech indoor farming and robotics, is poised to revolutionize saffron production, promising to make this elusive spice more accessible and sustainable.

The enduring value of saffron

According to a report from GlobeNewswire published in June, this year, the global saffron market was valued at $629.76 million in 2024 and is expected to reach $941.23 million by 2030, rising at a compound annual growth rate of 6.98 percent.

The cost of saffron reflects its scarcity and the meticulous effort required for its harvest. Prices can vary significantly based on quality and origin, generally ranging from £2-£5 per gram in the UK, $5-$15 per gram in the US, and around €4 per gram in Europe.

Wholesale purchases can see prices drop to $3-$7 per gram, but regardless, saffron remains a valuable spice, often compared to gold in its per-gram value.

Traditional saffron production: A global overview

For centuries, saffron cultivation has been concentrated in a few key regions across the globe. Iran is by far the dominant force, accounting for over 90 percent of the world's saffron supply. Other notable producers include India (particularly the Kashmir region), Spain, Afghanistan, Greece, and Morocco.

Traditional methods for growing saffron involve planting Crocus sativus corms in open fields, with cultivation heavily dependent on specific geographical conditions, climate, and irrigation. The most significant factor contributing to its high cost is the labor-intensive harvesting process.

Each delicate purple saffron crocus flower produces only three tiny red stigmas, which must be hand-picked, typically during a single, short harvest season in late autumn.

It takes an estimated 150,000 flowers to yield just one kilogram of saffron threads. This reliance on manual labor, combined with environmental constraints, limits global output and keeps prices high.

The rise of indoor saffron farming: A technological revolution

Recognizing the challenges and immense market potential, innovative AgriTech companies are now leveraging advanced technologies to bring saffron production indoors.

This shift promises to overcome the limitations of traditional farming, offering year-round harvests, improved yields, and consistent quality. Below are some of the companies leading the charge in this new frontier.

BlueRedGold (Sweden)

This Swedish AgriTech innovator recently secured €2.7 million in funding to scale up its robotic indoor saffron farming operations.

BlueRedGold 's vision is to create the world's first scalable indoor saffron cultivation system, utilizing advanced robotics and AI to replicate ideal growing conditions.

Their technology aims to automate the intricate processes of flower picking and stigma separation, enabling multiple cultivation cycles annually and improving efficiency. The funding will support the construction of a modular, blueprint facility designed for profitability.

Beyond BlueRedGold, other pioneers are making significant strides in indoor saffron production:

Saffron Tech (Israel)

This company has developed an advanced Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) system that allows for year-round saffron cultivation, independent of external weather conditions.

By strictly regulating temperature, humidity, and irrigation using AI, Saffron Tech can achieve four harvests annually, potentially increasing productivity by up to 50 times compared to traditional open-field methods. They are also expanding into the B2B market for high-quality saffron extract.

Veles Farming (Slovakia)

Specializing in vertical farming for saffron, Veles Farming manages a substantial number of saffron bulbs in a compact indoor space. They have successfully automated 70 percent of their production process and are actively developing a harvester robot to automate the remaining 30 percent, further reducing labor costs.

Their system boasts year-round production, automation, and resource efficiency, yielding three times more per harvest than outdoor farming.

Cultivatix

This company employs hydroponics, aeroponics, and vertical fertigation to cultivate saffron in any location, regardless of climate or season. Their approach emphasizes increased production, consistent quality, and year-round availability.

Cultivatix highlights the environmental benefits of indoor farming, including minimized use of pesticides and herbicides, reduced water consumption, and elimination of soil erosion, making it a more sustainable alternative.

These new technologies offer several key advantages:



Increased yields and multiple harvests : Indoor farms can achieve numerous cultivation cycles per year, a stark contrast to the single annual harvest in traditional farming.

Controlled environment : Precise control over temperature, humidity, and light allows for optimal growing conditions, leading to higher quality and consistent saffron.

Resource efficiency : Hydroponic and vertical farming systems significantly reduce water usage and maximize space, making them highly efficient.

Pest and disease control : The controlled indoor environment minimizes the risk of soil-borne diseases and pests, leading to healthier crops and reduced need for chemical interventions. Automation : Robotics and AI are being integrated to automate labor-intensive tasks like harvesting, addressing the high labor costs associated with traditional saffron production.

While the initial investment in high-tech indoor farming systems and associated energy demands can be substantial, the long-term benefits of increased production, consistent supply, and reduced reliance on specific climates could pave the way for a more stable and accessible saffron market.

The“red gold” of the culinary world is on the cusp of a major transformation, moving from ancient fields to cutting-edge indoor farms, driven by the ingenuity of AgriTech innovators.